Workers went on strike at a five-star Parisian hotel, Hôtel du Collectionneur, on Thursday, one day before the Paris Olympics officially kicked off with the opening ceremony.

According to The Associated Press, those on strike were “demanding a pay increase” by holding up signs with messages like “Luxury hotel, poverty wages,” “No 13th month, no Olympics!,” and “Give us back our social benefits.”

“Many companies in France pay their workers a bonus in December known as the ‘13th month,’” the article noted.

The hotel strike was one of several affecting businesses related to the Summer Games.

Hotel strike in Paris

The Hôtel du Collectionneur is where the International Olympic Committee is staying, per The Guardian. The IOC has paid millions of euros to use the location for the duration of the Games.

“The stance among Hôtel Du Collectionneur’s strikers is that the total of their demands represents only one 20th of its contract with the IOC,” The Guardian reported.

The trade union representing the employees, Union Départementale CGT Paris, reportedly posted a video of several staff members lining a corridor inside the hotel as part of the strike.

Negotiations have been ongoing, and an offer that was rejected on Wednesday paved the way for Thursday’s strike.

The company that manages the hotel — The Gate Collection — released a statement on its relationship with the striking workers, per The Guardian: “For several months now, the management of the Hôtel du Collectionneur has been conducting constructive negotiations with staff representatives concerning the 13th month’s pay for employees. These discussions are progressing in a climate of mutual respect and cooperation. Our hotel will continue to operate optimally during this period. Our teams remain committed to guaranteeing a unique experience for our guests.”

Other strikes in Paris

Another recent strike, occurring earlier last week, took place at the Seine, where around 200 performers refused to rehearse for Friday’s opening ceremony. According to The Associated Press, they were unhappy with working conditions and “inequality in the treatment of entertainment workers at the Paris games.”

Recent legislative elections have contributed to the political unrest surrounding the Olympics, the article noted.

“Sophie Binet, general secretary of the CGT, called this month for mass demonstrations and possible strikes to pressure President Emmanuel Macron into ‘respecting the results’ of the election and allow a left-wing coalition to form a new government,” per The Associated Press

In other industries, company leaders resolved issues that could have led to strikes before the strike started or resolved the strike before the Olympics began.

Airport workers in Paris called off a strike set to occur on July 17 after a settlement was reached, per Reuters. The employees had demanded a bonus for airport staff during the Olympics.

In May, rail workers and ticket inspectors went on a one-day strike ahead of the Olympics, according to AFP. The strike caused huge delays and traffic jams.

The strike “came one day ahead of a roundtable between train drivers on the SNCF network and management to discuss Olympics bonuses, with the stoppages seen as a pressure tactic,” per AFP.