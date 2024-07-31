Matthew Broderick performs in the famous parade sequence from "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." Some of your favorite fall movies and tv series were filmed in locations you can actually visit.

Sure, it’s still summer. But for fall lovers and spooky season fanatics, the chillier autumn months might as well be on the doorstep.

Across the country, people are already stocking up on early Halloween decor deals and fall clothing releases. For some, it’s never too early to daydream about the changing colors of foliage or the perfect misty autumn day.

If travel plans are already on your mind ahead of the holiday season, you might want to consider a cozy, spooky getaway to satisfy those dreams. And you’re in luck — some of your favorite fall movies and tv series were filmed in locations you can actually visit.

Fall-themed locations

‘Practical Magic’

Fans of the witchy story, starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, can visit Coupeville, Washington, to see the various filming locations. The Red Hen Bakery served as the Sally’s shop, called Verbena Botanicals, while Toby’s Tavern served as The Catch and Fry, per The Every Girl.

‘The Proposal’

While this movie can be watched at all times of the year, its filming locations, primarily in Boston, make it a particularly fun watch during the fall season. According to On Location Tours, Margaret’s proposal happened in Rockport’s Business District and the Paxton home can be found in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, at 5 Gales Point Road.

‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

The perfect back-to-school movie requires just as perfect filming locations. Ferris’s adventures took place in Chicago and its suburbs.

The school he ditches in the film is Glenbrook North High School, 2300 Shermer Road, Northbrook, according to the Worldwide Guide to Movie Locations. Cameron’s home, where the famous 1961 Ferrari was kept, “is 370 Beech Street, between Linden Avenue and Wade Street, Highland Park.”

‘You’ve Got Mail’

New York City is the setting for many iconic movies, but one fall favorite is “You’ve Got Mail,” starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks.

Cafe Lalo is the location where Kathleen Kelly waits for NY152. Riverside Park is the place where Kathleen finds out that Joe Fox was her online crush the whole time.

‘Dead Poet’s Society’

The hit movie, filmed in Delaware, starred Robin Williams as John Keating, a teacher at Welton Academy. The Academy is really St Andrew’s School, Noxontown Pond Road, Middletown.

The theater where Neil Perry performs as Puck in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is Everett Theatre, 51 West Main Street, Middletown.

‘Knives Out’

This fun, mystery-filled movie was filmed in Massachusetts. According to The Wrap, “the exterior of the house was a gothic revival mansion built in 1890 and located just outside of Boston, but the interior scenes were filmed at the Ames Mansion, a 20-room historic site located at Massachusetts’ Borderland State Park.”

‘Gilmore Girls’

While there are many New England towns that evoke memories of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, New Milford, Connecticut, is a great choice, per Explore. The town’s gazebo is a familiar structure seen in several scenes of the show, and visitors can explore the surrounding shops.

Halloween-themed locations

‘Vampire Diaries’

Head to Georgia to visit some of the iconic places featured in the “Vampire Diaries” series. According to Screen Rant, visitors can go to the Mystic Grill, Lockwood Mansion and the Clock Tower, among other locations.

‘Halloweentown’

St. Helens, Oregon, is the place to be if you like the 1998 film. During spooky season, the entire town comes alive with haunted houses, pumpkins and more.

‘Hocus Pocus’

Salem, Massachusetts, is one of the most iconic locations in the United States, especially for fans of “Hocus Pocus.” Not only was the town home to the original witch trials, scenes of the 1993 movie took place there.

According to The Every Girl, visitors to Pioneer Village can see where the opening scenes of the movie were shot. Ropes Mansion is Alison’s House, and the Old Town Hall is where the never-ending Halloween dance party takes place.

‘Twitches’

Disney Channel’s ‘Twitches’ was shot in Toronto, Canada, according to All Ears. Casa Loma, a mansion in Toronto, functioned as the backdrop for many scenes in Coventry.

‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’

Sleepy Hollow, New York, is a festive place to visit if you’re a fan of the ghostly legend. Guests can visit the Headless Horseman Bridge and the Headless Horseman statue, per Sleepy Hollow’s website.

‘Twilight’

Vampire fans can head up to Forks, Washington, for a scenic drive and a glimpse of movie locations like the Swan and Cullen residences. According to Fork’s website, visitors can costumes and props from the films.

‘The Haunted Mansion’

Disney’s 2023 film ‘The Haunted Mansion’ features several iconic locations in New Orleans.

“Exterior shots of the mansion feature the stunning Garden District home known as The Buckner Mansion, which is located at 1410 Jackson Avenue,” according to New Orleans Tourism. Or, you could just visit Disney’s Haunted Mansion attraction in Disneyland, now open and decorated for the holiday season.