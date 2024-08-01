In 2022, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premiered on Amazon Prime, revealing the anticipated origin story of Sauron and the rings of power.

Fans of the show will recall the major plot twist at the end of Season 1, revealing the identity of Sauron and the creation of the three elven rings.

Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, is the show’s main protagonist; the first season followed her journey from Valinor to Middle-earth to Númenor and beyond as she hunted Sauron and his followers.

Fans of the series are anticipating the release of “The Rings of Power” Season 2, which will dive even deeper into the lore of Middle-earth. A recently released trailer hinted at the arrival of several characters, including the ents and Tom Bombadil.

With Season 2 of “The Rings of Power” coming out in less than a month, it’s time to start thinking about the perfect way to watch the show with family and friends.

‘The Rings of Power’-themed party ideas

Food

Lembas bread: Legolas said himself that one small bite of lembas bread is enough to fill the stomach of a grown man. But no matter how big or small your appetite, this food is a must-have at any “Lord of the Rings”-themed party. A variety of recipes can be found online.

Charcuterie board: Charcuterie boards are simple, easy and elegant. Plus, they’re made up of things hobbits love: cheese, fruit, homemade bread, jam and sausage. Create your own assortment of Middle-earth delicacies you can snack on while watching the films or series.

Bilbo’s birthday cake: Fans of the movies will remember Bilbo’s massive, flower-covered birthday cake with 111 candles lit on top of it. If you’ve got a sweet tooth, this cake might be the perfect thing to make.

Afternoon tea: Afternoon tea is a staple for hobbits. If you don’t want to prepare a full meal, pour yourself a cup of herbal tea and spread some jam over a scone. Consider making a few simple tea sandwiches if you could use something to nibble on while watching “The Rings of Power.”

Roast or stew: There’s nothing quite like a good, hearty meal to finish the day off right. Add in a boiled potato or two with some roast beef, and you’ve got yourself a meal any hobbit would approve of.

Decor

Focus on nature: If you’ve seen the “Lord of the Rings” movies, you’ll know that at every turn, there’s a majestic view of a mountain or a forest, or even a volcano. Bring some of these themes into your home by hanging up plants or dried flowers. Let in some natural light and put up a leafy garland. If you’re feeling crafty, you could even use paper or cardboard to paste the shape of a tree on the wall.

The writing’s on the wall: Fans of Tolkien’s universe can easily recognize the iconic handwriting and elvish alphabet featured in the movies and series. Feel free to put up signs or labels, such as Bilbo’s “No admittance except on party business” sign he had posted on his gate in “The Fellowship of the Ring.”

Set out your comfiest blankets: A watch party is meant to be comfortable and cozy. And because you want to feel like you’re sitting in your very own hobbit hole, curling up with blankets and pillows will be the key to making the most of your time in front of the screen.

Games

Dress up: Fans of all ages might like to dress up as hobbits, elves, dwarves or men.

Archery: If you’d like to try your hand at Legolas’s sharp-shooting skills, test out your archery. Little children might want to join the fun by playing with smaller foam-tipped arrows.

Ring toss: Because “The Lord of the Rings” is all about ... well ... rings, engage the whole family in a friendly ring toss competition.

When does ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 come out?

According to Amazon, Season 2 of the series will take audiences into an “action-packed journey” to Tolkien’s universe, showing the rise of Sauron and the return of characters such as Galadriel, Elrond and Prince Durin IV.

“The series’ first season was an unprecedented global success and one of the top original series for Prime Video, viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide, and driving more Prime sign-ups worldwide during its launch window than any other previous content to date,” per Amazon.

Audiences can watch the season premiere on Amazon Prime Aug. 29.