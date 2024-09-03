Krispy Kreme is celebrating the Barbie brand’s 65th anniversary with four all-new doughnuts featuring unique designs and flavors inspired by Barbie.

Come on, Barbie — let’s go get the Barbie 65th birthday doughnuts from Krispy Kreme!

Krispy Kreme is celebrating the 65th anniversary of Barbie with a line of Barbie-inspired doughnuts. The doughnuts are now available nationwide for a limited time.

“We’re excited to celebrate the Barbie brand’s 65th birthday with a collaboration that’s full of fun and flavor. We’re bringing Barbie’s iconic fashions to life through delicious doughnuts that are sure to thrill Barbie and Krispy Kreme fans alike,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, per a Krispy Kreme press release.

All four of the limited-edition Barbie doughnuts feature “unique designs and fabulous flavor” inspired by the “trend-setting and timeless global fashion doll.”

Mattel debuted the first Barbie doll in March 1959, per Barbie Media. Barbie dolls diversified and expanded over the course of six and a half decades, but one feature about the doll remained a staple — Barbie pink.

Krispy Kreme and Mattel highlighted this in the line of Barbie doughnuts.

“Barbie and Krispy Kreme are two brands that immediately spark joy and elicit sweet memories,” said Meredith Norrie, vice president of global licensing and consumer products for Mattel.

“As we continue to celebrate Barbie’s 65th anniversary this year, Krispy Kreme is the perfect partner to join us, inviting fans across generations to enjoy the perfect blend of flavor and style, with nods to Barbie sprinkled into every bite.”

Here are the four Krispy Kreme Barbie-inspired doughnuts, celebrating the doll’s 65th birthday:

Barbie pink doughnut: an original glazed doughnut with pink buttercream, sparkly sprinkles and decorated with sugar candy Barbie sunglasses.

an original glazed doughnut with pink buttercream, sparkly sprinkles and decorated with sugar candy Barbie sunglasses. Malibu dream party doughnut: an unglazed shell doughnut filled with cake batter cream, coated in blue icing and sparkly graham cracker sand, topped with a sugar candy Barbie dream house and a white frosting cloud.

an unglazed shell doughnut filled with cake batter cream, coated in blue icing and sparkly graham cracker sand, topped with a sugar candy Barbie dream house and a white frosting cloud. Barbie berries ‘n cream doughnut: an unglazed shell doughnut filled with strawberry cream, coated in white icing, topped with pink and purple icing stripes and decorated with a sugar candy Barbie heart.

an unglazed shell doughnut filled with strawberry cream, coated in white icing, topped with pink and purple icing stripes and decorated with a sugar candy Barbie heart. Barbie sweet 65th doughnut: an original glazed doughnut topped with chocolate icing and Barbie sprinkles.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, any guest who wears pink to a Krispy Kreme shop can receive one free original glazed doughnut, per Krispy Kreme.