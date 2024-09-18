As fall starts this weekend and the weather cools down, it is time to start preparing for Halloween.

One way to get ready for Halloween is by picking pumpkins to decorate your home and yard or to carve into Jack O’Lanterns.

Here is a list of seven pumpkin patches around Utah to visit this season:

Pumpkin patches with free admission

The Pumpkin Patch, Orem

Aside from pumpkins, The Pumpkin Patch also sells straw bales and corn stalk bundles.

This pumpkin patch also offers halloween hayrides and some free activities.

Opening day: Sept. 21

Judd Pumpkin Patch, Paragonah

Offering pumpkins right off the vine, wagon rides and a petting zoo, Judd Pumpkin Patch also sells cinnamon rolls and pumpkin bread made from their pumpkins.

Opening day: Sept. 30

Little Bear Bottoms, Wellsville

Little Bear Bottoms pumpkin patch features a variety of pumpkins and gourds ranging in sizes, for visitors to come and pick straight from the patch. Prices of the pumpkins range from $2 to $20.

There are also other activities at the farm such as corn mazes and a haunted river trail that visitors can pay to do.

Opening Day: Sept. 20

Mabey Farms, South Jordan

Mabey Farms features a 16 acre pumpkin patch with 45 different pumpkin varieties.

The farm also has an outdoor photo booth with a variety of back drops to take pictures with.

Opening day: Sept. 27

Pumpkin patches with an entry fee

Hee Haw Farms, Pleasant Grove

Along with pumpkin picking, Hee Haw Farms also offers pumpkin patch hay rides, duck races, a zip line and a kids spook alley. There are also other games and activities to enjoy in the courtyard.

Hee Haw Farms has a pumpkin drop event on Oct. 26 starting at 12 p.m.

Price: $13 admission, $17 includes a 12 pound pumpkin and an animal feed

Opening day: Sept. 27

Jaker’s, Springville

A part of Harward Farms, Jaker’s, allows visitors to pick their own pumpkin from their giant pumpkin patch. Jaker’s also offers activities such as a corn fountain, hay ride, giant slides and a haunted cave.

Jaker’s also offers pavilion reservations for those who want to host a party or event at the pumpkin patch

Price: $7

Opening day: Sept. 28

Gordo’s Fun Farm, Spanish Fork

Gordo’s Fun Farm at Gordon Family Farms features a pumpkin patch as the centerpiece with other family-friendly activities for visitors to enjoy. The other activities include corn maze, petting zoo, corn pit and train rides.

This year, Gordo’s also features a soda shop where visitors can enjoy seasonal drinks in addition to the concession stand.

Price: $8.50

Opening Day: Opened Sept. 16