The inaugural Black Desert Championship, presented by Greater Zion, is taking place at the new Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Washington County, beginning Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.

The PGA Tour is making a stop this week in Utah for the first time in more than 60 years with a tournament at an upscale resort among the red rocks outside St. George.

The inaugural Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion unfolds at the new Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Washington County, teed off Thursday and runs through Sunday, with a total purse of $7.5 million. The resort, set in a lava field surrounded by vermillion cliffs, opened in May 2023 with 148 hotel rooms, 299 resort residences, spa and wellness center, restaurants and a Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course.

Black Desert will also host an LPGA Tour event next May. It is only the second course in the country to annually host events from both tours. Tiburon Golf Club in Florida is the other.

What’s the cost to stay at Black Desert Resort?

The resort’s website touts it as a “hidden gem” where “luxury and nature intertwine,” with a “simple message that is taken very seriously, ‘Remarkable within Reach.’”

So, how within reach is it for people who want to stay and play there?

During the resort’s “preview period” through March 2025, prices are lower than they will be after that date.

A one-night “Championship Stay and Play Package,” which includes one round of golf per person, per night, cart fees, on-course food and nonalcoholic beverages, runs $820 to $1,658, depending on the type and size of room.

Without the golf package, rooms run $244 to $1,176 per night, again depending on the room type.

Black Desert also offers Utah residents room rates starting at $199 a night, along with a $50 resort credit at any of its outlets, through March 2025, according to the website.

A round of golf as a nonguest costs $281. Nonresort guests can only book a tee time 30 days in advance. The website also has a tee time waitlist that will send notifications for available times.