Melinda Gross, left, and Kit Quinn, dressed as Velma and Daphne from "Scooby Doo," pose on Day 1 of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 20, 2017, in San Diego.

There’s about a week until Halloween and, as a redhead myself who just recently decided on my own costume for this year, I’m here to help my fellow gingers who are scrambling to figure out their costume.

Over the years I have dressed up as a variety of redheaded characters including Annie from “Annie”, Merida from “Brave” and Jessie from “Toy Story.”

I’ve also dressed up as Kim Possible — she’s been my go to Halloween costume for the past couple years. I believe I’ve dressed up as her three times now.

This year I decided it was time to be a new redheaded character, and with the help of my friends and the internet I brained stormed a list of redheaded costumes I could wear for Halloween this year.

So, as a last minute to service to all of those with red hair out there who have yet to choose their costume, here is a list of 15 redheaded characters.

For this list I tried to stray from the classic redhead costumes like Merida, Ariel and the various Weasley siblings. Hopefully you find this list to be filled with some unique costume ideas.

Fun costume ideas for redheads

Miss Frizzle

From the “Magical School Bus” series, Miss Frizzle’s typical outfit consists of a purple or blue dress covered in a variety of patterns and images. Her curly red hair is usually worn up in a messy bun.

Alfredo Linguini from ‘Ratatouille’

Alfredo from “Ratatouille” is a lanky redheaded man. All this costume requires is curly red hair, a chef’s hat and coat, and most importantly a stuffed rat.

Strawberry Shortcake

There have been multiple renditions of the classic children’s character over the years, but she typically pairs her bright red hair and rosy cheeks with a red and white striped shirt and jeans, or a pink dress.

The most important part of Shortcake’s outfit, though, is her strawberry hat.

Shaun White

Yes, I am talking about Shaun White the Olympic snowboarder. But as a Halloween costume idea, I’m specifically referencing young Shaun White with the long red hair that would flow out underneath his helmets.

For this costume you can simply wear snow pants and a coat paired with a beanie or helmet and goggles.

Fiona from ‘Shrek’

There are two version of Fiona that you could dress up as for Halloween, either the human version or the ogre version.

No matter what form she’s in, Fiona traditionally pairs her thick red hair with a emerald green princess style dress.

Annie and Halle from ‘The Parent Trap’

This one makes a great duo Halloween costume for redheads, or you could do it by yourself and simply choose which twin you want to be.

Both girls have a specific style, and wear a variety of iconic outfits throughout the movie for you to choose from.

Ed Sheeran

The redheaded pop singer from England is known for his red hair that typically swoops across his forehead in a messy fashion.

Sheeran’s style is pretty simple and adaptable, making him an easy person to dress up as. Bonus points for anyone who carries a guitar with them as a part of their costume.

Daphne from ‘Scooby Doo’

This one could be a part of a group costume, with others dressing as the rest of the Mystery Gang or done individually. Daphne is a character whose outfit is iconic and rarely changes.

She is known for her orange hair and wearing a long sleeve purple dress with a green scarf.

Phineas and Candace from ‘Phineas and Ferb’

One of the main characters in the show, Phineas, has a tuft of bright red hair on the top of his head and his older sister Candace has long orange hair.

Phineas’ classic outfit is an orange and white striped shirt with blue shorts, while Candace wears a red top with a white skirt.

Sally from ‘The Nightmare before Christmas’

In “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” Sally is a rag doll monster with long red hair.

She wears a patchwork dress made up of patterns with pink, blue, yellow and black.

Chappell Roan

A pop singer who whose popularity increased exponentially this year, Chappell Roan pairs her long curly red hair with drag-style makeup for her performances.

Her outfits are usually extravagant and unique.

Hercules

The main character from the animated Disney film “Hercules” is shown to have wavy orange hair. All that is required to dress as this Greek demi-god is muscles, an ancient greek-style tunic and a red headband.

Syndrome from ‘Incredibles’

The main villain from “Incredibles” has red hair that sticks straight up in a way that defies gravity. His “super suit” is black with a giant white “S” on the front.

His accessories include a cape, white gloves, white boots and a black mask covering just his eyes.

Pippi Longstocking

Growing up, whenever I would wear my hair in braids my mom would grab them and hold them up in the air and call me Pippi.

A Pippi Longstocking costume is simple. It requires two braids (preferably sticking out to the sides) and a simple dress.

Archie Andrews

Archie Andrews is the main character in the “Archie Comics” series and was reimagined in the show “Riverdale”.

Archie plays baseball, basketball and football, so he’s typically wearing his letterman jacket or a sporting a shirt with an “R” on the front for Riverdale High School.