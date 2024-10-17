Charles Sykes, Invision via the Associated Press

Halloween is just around the corner, meaning it is time to plan out costumes. Here are some of the most popular Halloween costumes for this year.

Google Trends recently released its list of the top Halloween costumes for 2024 based on Google searches.

Top costumes according to Google Trends

These top costumes include classic characters and characters from this year’s top movies such as “Deadpool & Wolverine” as well as the popular pop stars of the year.

Here are five of the top Halloween costumes overall for 2024, according to Google Trends:

Shrunken Head Bob

Google Trends’ top overall Halloween costume for this year, Shrunken Head Bob, is a character from the film “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” which was released earlier this year.

Other popular costumes from the movie include Dolores, Delia Deetz and Lydia Deetz.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter is a blonde pop singer who gained popularity for her song “Espresso” this year.

She is known for her unique style, voluminous blonde hair and iconic bangs.

Lady Deadpool

From the film “Deadpool & Wolverine,” Lady Deadpool is a version of Deadpool introduced in the movie and is perfect for women’s Halloween costumes.

Wolverine is another popular costume from the movie.

Raygun

Raygun, or Rachel Gunn, is an Australian break dancer who went viral for her performance at the Paris Olympics.

These costumes will most likely feature green track suits.

Envy from ‘Inside Out’

Envy is a purple character from the movie “Inside Out 2,″ which was released this summer.

Other popular costumes from the movie include the characters Anger, Disgust and Anxiety.

Trending costumes for kids

Google Trends also listed the top Halloween costumes for kids this year. Here are some of top costumes on the list:

Red

Red is a character from the Disney movie “Descendants: The Rise of Red,” which was released this summer.

Queen of Hearts, another character from the movie, is also a top costume for kids this year.

Kidpool

Another version of Deadpool introduced in “Deadpool & Wolverine” this year.

There is also the Dogpool costume option for pets, making it so the whole family can dress as Deadpool. Wolverine is also a top costume for kids.

Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom is a Marvel villain who became popular this year when it was announced that Robert Downey Jr. would be playing the villain in “Avengers: Doomsday.”

The character is also a popular costume for adults this year.

Peely

This character from the video game Fortnite is “aptly named thanks to his appearance as a peeling banana,” according to USA Today.

Gojo

Satoru Gojo is a character from the Manga “Jujutsu Kaisen,” which was popular this year.

Top Halloween costumes in the Salt Lake City area

According to Google Trends, here are the top five Halloween costumes for the Salt Lake City area this year:

Luigi

Luigi is a character from Nintendo video games, typically paired with his brother Mario.

Soulja Boy

A rapper and singer, Soulja Boy is known for his songs “Crank That” and “Kiss Me Through the Phone.”

Buzz Lightyear

From Pixar’s “Toy Story” series, Buzz Lightyear is an astronaut who also has his own movie “Lightyear,” which was released in 2022.

Aurora

The classic Disney princess from “Sleeping Beauty,” Aurora costumes typically feature a pink dress.

Minnie Mouse

Another classic Disney character, Minnie Mouse is known for her red and white polka-dot outfit.