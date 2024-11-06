This photo, taken on Oct. 31, 2024, and made available by RZSS, shows a newborn pygmy hippo named Haggis, born at Edinburgh Zoo, Edinburgh, Scotland.

Scotland’s Edinburgh Zoo has ignited an online rivalry with viral sensation Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippo at Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo.

On X, the zoo shared a now-viral video of a newborn pygmy hippo named Haggis, inspired by the national dish made of sheep’s stomach stuffed with innards. Similarly, Moo Deng’s name has a food connection, meaning “bouncy pork.”

While the haggis dish might not appeal to everyone’s taste, Haggis the pygmy hippo has charmed viewers online, who have enthusiastically celebrated his birth.

Born to parents Otto and Gloria, Haggis is reportedly healthy. However, the zoo stated on X that it will keep him away from the public for now “so that our expert keepers can keep a close eye on mum and baby at this sensitive time.”

Though visitors can’t meet Haggis just yet, the zoo is sharing behind-the-scenes videos in an effort to dethrone Moo Deng as the internet’s favorite baby pygmy hippo.

“Moo Deng? Who deng? Introducing… Haggis,” the zoo’s post teased.

The accompanying video shows Haggis nestled in hay, curiously sniffing his surroundings as a caretaker gives him gentle pets.

According to The Associated Press, Moo Deng’s viral status led to his zoo attempting to profit from his fame by trademarking his name and selling merchandise. The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland is attempting to do likewise.

On Crowdfunder, the Edinburgh Zoo offers fans an exclusive chance to meet Haggis and her parents by entering a raffle for 5 pounds (about $6.50). The winner will also enjoy a luxury breakfast at the zoo’s Mansion House and a tour led by RZSS CEO David Field.

With 11 days left in the campaign, the zoo has already raised over 11,000 pounds of its £15,000-pound goal. All raffle proceeds will support the zoo’s animal care.

“Prepare to fall in love with wee Haggis,” the campaign reads. “She will capture your heart and you will never forget the day you met her!”

The Crowdfunder page also highlights that pygmy hippos are close to extinction, with there only being fewer than 2,500 surviving in the wild. Initiatives like this are fun, but they also raise awareness over conservation efforts like those of the pygmy hippo.