Utah Hockey Club goaltender Connor Ingram (39) and Utah Hockey Club center Kevin Stenlund (82) congratulate each other after the Utah Hockey Club defeated the Boston Bruins 2-1 in overtime at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024.

Ski Utah and the Utah Hockey Club are teaming up this season as a way to showcase winter sports in the state, and the partnership has some benefits for kids.

Utah HC will wear a Ski Utah patch on its practice jerseys during the team’s inaugural season.

“We are thrilled about this partnership with Ski Utah that is a celebration of the state’s adventurous spirit and will bring two passionate, winter sports communities together this season,” Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy at Smith Entertainment Group, said in a press release. “By proudly featuring Ski Utah’s logo on our practice jerseys, we are showcasing the vibrancy of winter sports in the state and connecting fans with the unique energy that makes Utah a premier destination.”

Related Ski magazine named this Utah resort best in the West

Ski Utah, founded as the Utah Ski association in 1975, has become the major voice for the state’s ski industry through marketing, membership, community programs and government relations. Utah has 15 ski and snowboard resorts, stretching up and down the state.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Utah Hockey Club in the team’s debut season and are excited to be able to offer some unique opportunities to Ski Utah Passport holders,” said Nathan Rafferty, president of Ski Utah. “Together we’re excited to celebrate the thrill of the game, the joy of Utah’s renowned slopes, and look forward to many ‘powder plays’ to come.”

Related Most affordable places to ski and snowboard in the West

Ski and score

A part of the agreement, Ski Utah will offer Ski Utah Passport holders — 4th-, 5th-, and 6th-grade students — a chance to attend a Utah HC morning skate during the season at the Delta Center. Fans who attend the morning skate will receive co-branded merchandise and a ticket voucher redeemable for two upper-bowl single-goal view tickets for a hockey game.

A Ski Utah Passport is available for 4th, 5th and 6th graders for $69. It includes three days of skiing or snowboarding at all 15 resorts in the state. Ski Utah also offers a Ski Utah Yeti Pass for parents with students in the passport program. The adult pass costs $799 and is good for one lift ticket at each of the 15 resorts.

For more information about the Ski Utah Passport, go to www.skiutah.com/passes/passports.