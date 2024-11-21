After the holidays, you might want to take some of your favorite Thanksgiving foods home — but which foods are TSA approved?

As previously reported by the Deseret News, a record-breaking number of people are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, and some of those traveling by air might want to travel with food for their holiday meal.

The official guidelines around food from TSA are, “Solid food items (not liquids or gels) can be transported in either your carry-on or checked bags. Liquid or gel food items larger than 3.4 oz are not allowed in carry-on bags and should be placed in your checked bags if possible.”

Here is a look into what specific Thanksgiving foods can be taken through a TSA security checkpoints.

What Thanksgiving food can go through airport security?

In an email shared with the Deseret News, SIXT — a car rental company commonly found at airports — revealed which Thanksgiving food items can be carried through a TSA security checkpoint.

Baked goods or bread

Pies and cakes

Casseroles

Macaroni and cheese

Fresh vegetables

Fresh or dried fruit

Canned food

Meats

Stuffing

Candy

Spices

What Thanksgiving food needs to be in a checked bag?

According to SIXT, here are the Thanksgiving foods that cannot go through security and need to be in checked luggage.