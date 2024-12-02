Skiers wait for the lift chair at Sundance Mountain Resort in Provo Canyon on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Three more Utah ski resorts will start spinning their lifts this week.

Sundance will open Wednesday, while Nordic Valley and Powder Mountain follow on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Eagle Point is scheduled to start operations Dec. 20. Beaver Mountain and Cherry Peak have not announced opening dates.

Related This Utah ski resort named best in North America

Unlike last week, skiers and snowboarders won’t have new powder to traverse this week.

“A high pressure ridge continues to keep Utah dry and mild for the rest of this week into the weekend. Inversions in the valley will be likely until we get a storm in to mix us out. Chances for a pattern change have been improving,” per OpenSnow forecaster Evan Thayer.

Currently, nine of Utah’s 15 ski areas are open.

Here’s what’s new at those opening this week:

Sundance broke ground on the new 63-room Inn at Sundance at the base of the mountain. It is projected to open for the 2025-26 season. The resort added 110 new, paved parking spots within walking distance of Jake’s Lift, bringing skiers directly to the Mountain Camp base area. The Mountain Camp Day Lodge has a cafe, retail and ski/snowboard school and rental services. Sundance also announced a Mountain Veterans Program for injured veterans and their families to aid their physical and emotional recovery.

Skiers and snowboarders enjoy part of their day sitting next to a fire at Sundance Mountain Resort in Provo Canyon on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

After a devastating fire last year and losing the Apollo chairlift for the entire season, Nordic Valley started several projects over the summer. The Apollo lift received a full repair and overhaul and will be spinning again this season. A new haul rope was installed on the Crockett chairlift. The main lodge known as “The Barn” was torn down because of the fire. A new skier services building is scheduled to open for the 2026-27 season. In the meantime, temporary buildings will be used until the permanent building is operational.

Powder Mountain announced a major expansion earlier this year with plans to build a chairlift in Wolf Canyon, going up to Lightning Ridge. The new lift will add 900 acres of lift-served and 147 acres of hike-to access, for a total of 1,047 acres of public advanced terrain. The lift installation is scheduled to be completed by summer 2025. The Wolf Canyon expansion is in addition to upgrading the Paradise and Timberline lifts and adding the new Lightning Ridge.