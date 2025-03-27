The grounds crew prepares the field before the start of an opening-day baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in New York.

It’s time to break out the baseball hats and your favorite team gear because MLB Opening Day is finally here.

ESPN reported that 28 out of the 30 teams were in action Thursday. The final two — the Colorado Rockies and Tampa Bay Rays — facing off on Friday.

If you’re a baseball fan who’s getting ready to watch your favorite team throughout the season, here are some food ideas to bring the taste of the ballpark to your table.

7 ballpark inspired foods to make at home

Hot dogs

Hot dogs were one of the first foods to be served at ball parks. Legend has it that the St. Louis Browns first served them in 1893, according to Ballpark Digest.

If you’re a Chicago Cubs fan you might enjoy this Chicago style hot dog recipe from All Recipes. If not, feel free to keep your hot dog as simple as possible — or add as many toppings as your bun can hold.

Fries

Some might consider french fries to be the perfect side to have during a day at the ballpark. Others might have it as the entire main dish. Either way, fries are a must for your baseball-themed table.

Fries can come in all sorts of shapes and styles but for San Francisco Giants’ fans, the Gilroy’s Garlic Fries are where it’s at, according to Bleacher Report.

Unfortunately you can’t always be at Oracle Park to enjoy them, but thanks to Food Network, you can make your own garlic fries at home in less than an hour.

Nachos

Nachos are yet another ballpark food that can have all kinds of toppings, from pulled pork to cauliflower. There is no limit to the toppings stadiums add to their signature nachos, according to Ballparks of America.

Keep your bases loaded by trying this recipe from Serious Eats to make some “ultimate nachos.”

Soft pretzels

Whether it’s a big twisted pretzel or smaller pretzel bites, pretzels are the perfect thing to share with family and friends while rooting for your favorite team.

To make this delightful snack at home, Sally’s Baking Addiction has the perfect recipe for soft pretzel bites that are sure to be a grand slam.

Popcorn

According to Bleacher Report, popcorn at a ball game is just as popular as popcorn at the movie theater. And while some places have just standard popcorn, other ballparks add a bit of a spin to it.

If you’re looking to break up all the salty foods, Food Network can help you make the perfect caramel corn for that seventh inning stretch.

Tiramisu

If you’re a Yankees fan, you should add Tiramisu to your menu.

According to NBC New York, chef Christian Petroni is throwing a curveball and serving up his own Petroni Tiramisu in a helmet at Yankee Stadium this season.

Now if you aren’t able to get your hands on this new stadium treat, Amira’s Pantry has a recipe for you to try. But here’s the catch, you’ll have to make sure you start making it the night before the big game.

Ice cream

What is the perfect way to cool off during a warm day at the ballpark? That’s right, it’s ice cream!

This season the White Sox made their own Celebration Cake Shake in honor of their 125th anniversary season, according to a post from MLB on X.

So for you White Sox fans, try making your own at home with the help of this homemade ice cream recipe from Love and Lemons. If you’re not a White Sox fan, try making an ice cream dessert for your team.

Quick Snacks

Here are some others classic snacks that are a fun treat at the ballpark or at home.

Peanuts

Roasted peanuts have been a ballpark tradition and a quick snack in the dugout since 1895, according to Ballparks of America.

So run to the store and grab your favorite kind of peanuts to enjoy while watching the ball game at home.

Sunflower seeds

Like peanuts, sunflower seeds are a classic snack for players. Some players have a few sunflower seeds in their mouths at all times, per Ballparks of America.

With all sorts of flavors, you are sure to find a kind that suits your tastebuds.

Cracker Jack

Cracker Jack became a traditional baseball snack when Frederick Rueckheim started serving this sweet treat in Chicago in 1896, according to Ballparks of America.

The treat is also in the famous seventh inning stretch song, “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” thus solidifying itself as a baseball staple and a must-have for your table.

Cotton candy

If you’ve ever been to a baseball game, you’ve probably seen workers walking up and down the stands with cotton candy attached to a stick for fans to buy from their seats.

It’s a fun treat to add to your menu.