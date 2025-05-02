Hikers enjoy the mountains Saturday, July 28, 2012 as they take part in the Wildflower Festival at Alta ski area.

As winter sheds it white coat, Utah’s canyons will be awash in a vibrant array of spring and summer colors.

Generally, you can locate spectacular wildflowers between early June and August, though some species of flowers will bloom into September. Purples, yellows, whites and corals overtake the mountainsides throughout the state, from the Salt Lake City foothills south to Bryce Canyon.

Lupine, sego lilies, mountain sunflowers, columbine and paintbrush compete for attention in forests and along creeks in the north and deserts and red rock canyons in the south.

What flowers bloom when?

Here are some plants native to Utah, per Visit Utah:

Elephant’s head — Flowering season: May, June, July. Color: Pink, purple

Indian paintbrush — Flowering Season: June, July, August. Colors: Red, orange, yellow, pink, white

Mountain bluebell — Flowering season: April, May. Color: Blue

Silvery lupine —Flowering season: June, July. Color: White, purple

Utah columbine — Flowering season: May, June. Color: White, blue, coral red, yellow

Yarrow — Flowering season: May and June. Colors: White to pink

Sego lily (Utah’s state flower) — Flowering season: May, June, July. Colors: White, lilac or yellow

Where to see wildflowers

Albion Basin — Access to trails start at Alta Ski Area at the end of Big Cottonwood Canyon. The Albion Meadows Trail is a 2.9-mile out-and-back. Peak season for lupine, paintbrush, columbine and sunflowers is mid-July to early August.

Silver Lake Loop — Set in Big Cottonwood Canyon, the trailhead for the less-than-mile-long loop is located at the Brighton Ski Resort parking lot. The wildflowers start to bloom in mid July and continue beyond late August.

Alpine Pond Trail — Located at Cedar Breaks National Monument, the 2.2-mile loop meanders past meadows filled with lupine, mountain bluebell, paintbrush, yellow bush and penstemon, typically in July.

Lava Tube Trail — Located at Snow Canyon State Park near St. George, the 2.3-mile out-and-back trail runs through a lava field with desert wildflowers, including fiddleneck, lupine, penstemon, sego lily, primrose, purple sage and desert willow in May.

Mount Timpanogos — The 15-mile out-and-back trail to the top is strenuous from either the Aspen Grove or Timpooneke trailheads on the Alpine Loop. But hikers don’t have to go the distance to see a variety of wildflowers. Elephant’s head, columbine, yarrow, larkspur and paintbrush that come out in the spring and early to mid-summer can be seen along the way.

Tony Grove — Tony Grove Lake sits about 19 miles east of Logan. The 1.2-mile Tony Grove Nature Trail is the easiest way to take in the daisies, lupines, columbines, paintbrushes, monkshood and mountain sunflowers that are in bloom in mid to late summer.

Tips for viewing wildflowers