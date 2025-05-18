President Joe Biden gets emotional while speaking about the number of veterans who commit suicide while delivering remarks on the one-year anniversary of passage of the PACT Act, the most significant expansion of benefits and services for toxic exposed veterans and survivors in over 30 years, at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, according to a statement released by his office.

According to the statement, “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

While a high-grade, aggressive cancer is not good news, the statement noted that it appears to be hormone-sensitive, which is good news for the possibility of effective treatment.

Deseret News reported last week that a prostate nodule had been found and a biopsy taken. At the time, it was noted that prostate nodules are not uncommon in men over age 50 — Biden is 82 — and that prostate cancer is typically a slow-growing disease. It’s also one of the most common forms of cancer for men.

But it can be aggressive, spreading to other parts of the body. The statement said the Biden family is taking some time to consider what the treatment options are.

Biden’s office said it would not have additional comments beyond the statement.

