A sample page on the OkCupid app is held for a photograph, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Washington.

“Sometimes all you need is 20 seconds of insane courage. Just literally 20 seconds of embarrassing bravery. And I promise you, something great will come of it,” Benjamin Mee tells his son in “We Bought a Zoo.”

This “embarrassing bravery” captures the new type of courage members of Generation Z need as they rethink dating beyond their screens.

In the wake of Bumble’s recent layoffs, as previously reported by the Deseret News, many are questioning the future of dating apps, particularly among Gen Z. As digital interactions shift, some young adults are rediscovering the value of face-to-face meetings, challenging the nature of modern dating.

While platforms like Bumble face challenges, young people in Utah are facing the challenge of navigating the dating game in the integrated world of in-person interactions and digital connection. Deseret News was able to talk to a few young Utah locals who shared their perspective.

A quick history of love on the internet

Over time, the internet’s role in dating has been transformative, beginning with Match.com in 1995, later evolving with eHarmony’s psychology-focused approach in 2000. The landscape shifted again in 2012 when Tinder introduced its swipe feature, revolutionizing the matchmaking process and setting a standard for competitors. In some form or another, the swipe feature is largely what dating app users are familiar with today.

However, this swipe-centric approach to digital dating might now be facing decline among Gen Z, who are experiencing swipe fatigue and craving more face-to-face interactions, turning away from apps in search of more authentic, real-world connections.

Or maybe they just haven’t figured out the right dating app strategy yet?

Swipe fatigue is real, and Gen Z is feeling it

Dubbed “The Loneliest Generation,” per Psychology Today, many have little faith in Gen Z and their ability to form meaningful relationships, particularly in-person. This lack of faith stems from decreased in-person interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of digital technology, as highlighted in the Forbes article.

A 2024 Ofcom report highlights a notable decline in users on major dating apps like Tinder, Hinge and Bumble in the U.K. According to the report, Tinder has lost the greatest number of users, 594,000, while Hinge has dropped by 131,000 and Bumble by 368,000 between May 2023 and May 2024. After referencing the decline in users, it was added that some analysts are speculating the novelty of dating apps is wearing off among younger people, particularly Gen Z.

Adding to the concern for dating app companies, “79% of Gen Z report burnout from traditional dating apps,” according to a press release from RAW, a “next-gen dating app designed to make authenticity the norm.” These statistics illustrate a development of distrust and fatigue from Gen Z and their relationship with digital romance platforms.

25-year-old California native Riley Zufelt was a dating app user for years, meeting nice girls and going on fun dates, and even forming a genuine connection with some.

However, Zufelt recently deleted dating apps after years of usage. When asked why, he commented, “I deleted it (dating apps) for multiple reasons. There were great dates that I went on and instead of focusing on that awesome girl, I would go home and swipe and see who had liked me. I felt like it was a dopamine hit every time I matched with someone and I was chasing the high of likes. So I knew I had to delete it.”

The American Survey Center notes that Gen Zers are less likely than millennials to use online dating apps, hinting at a shift in how younger individuals are approaching dating.

Moreover, according to a 2023 Statista survey, online daters in the U.S. between the ages of 30 and 49 (mostly millennials) make up 61% of dating app users, while only 26% are Gen Z.

Too much choice, not enough connection

According to a 2024 Time article, “generally speaking, dating apps are losing their appeal with daters of all ages. There’s an increasing feeling that the algorithms aren’t helping them find what they want — or that dating app companies are only there to upsell their customers by hiding helpful features and users behind paywalls."

A former dating app user interviewed by Deseret News noted, “I feel like dating apps are very superficial and it makes it hard for people to know personalities.” The user expressed frustration about the setup of certain apps, because both users had to match with each other “based off of nothing” besides looks and a few notes on a profile — that is, unless users want to pay a premium to see who likes them, without having to “swipe up” too.

If Gen Z isn’t swiping, how are they meeting people?

Many young adults are rediscovering old-fashioned, real-world romance. According to Time, “the majority of college-aged Gen-Z daters are finding partners in person either at school, through coincidental meeting through friends, or just being out in the world. It sounds old fashioned, but dating a friend or someone from their community may actually reduce those feelings of stress and anxiety that Gen-Z face in the dating app environment.”

Generally speaking, dating has always been a little nerve-racking, but Gen Z seems to be finding comfort in finding love through their real-world interactions rather than a digital Cupid.

Rollin Rockett, originally from Georgia, attended college at Utah Valley University, and just recently moved back to Utah from Austin, Texas.

Rockett, age 26, noted that “recently I’ve deleted it (Hinge) as I’ve started going out on weekends. My thought is, I’ve tried the same thing for a long time now, and I figured, why don’t I step out of my comfort zone and try something else?”

The Time article also highlights Gen Z’s growing reliance on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok for dating, rather than relying on dating apps. Gen Zers view direct messages and comments as feeling more authentic and natural than the swipes on dating apps.

Utah’s dating game

What does this mean for young Utahns?

As previously reported by Deseret News, a recent study conducted by Ownerly, a real estate database, identified three Utah cities to be among the top 10 U.S. cities for single adults. Grantsville, Washington Terrace and Sunset were the ones to make the cut, along with six other Utah cities ranked in the top 10 urban cities for singles.

Despite generally declining app usage, Tinder remains popular in Utah, especially in areas with diverse, urban populations, according to Ownerly. The study, evaluating factors such as singles population growth and housing affordability, indicates that digital cupids are still a key aspect in Utah’s dating scene, even as face-to-face connections are becoming more of a priority.

To some, dating in Utah feels like a game, and not a very fun one. After interviewing young adults in the Utah and Salt Lake valleys, the Deseret News found that several feel that dating in Utah felt like a competition or a way to reach a greater status, especially on dating apps, where some noted people are more superficial.

However, Rockett noted that “what I learned is if you’re only looking to meet people only on apps, you’re only gonna meet one type of person based on how people see your profile.”

“It’s not inventing the wheel to say people need to communicate in more ways than just dating apps, but I think a lot of people are timid and need a reminder,” Rockett added.