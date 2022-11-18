Opinion: Romney has succeeded in the Senate. So he should pass the baton in 2024

I read the article in the Deseret News: “What do the midterm elections mean for Mitt Romney’s political plans?” As the article noted, Romney has achieved a great deal of success with the items on his agenda which have benefited the people of Utah for the most part. He told Politico in 2019, that if he achieves his goals, he wouldn’t look for a second term.

In my view, Romney, who is currently age 75, should retire gracefully in 2024. A great many elected officials are past Romney’s age, including President Joe Biden (nearing age 80 in a few days); Speaker Nancy Pelosi (age 82) and Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa (age 89) to name but a few. The electorate must pass the baton to a new generation of Americans. The midterms show us that the nation remains almost evenly divided. This is a prime recipe for more gridlock, even if Democrats control the Senate. If Romney works in a bipartisan manner for just two more years and retires, that decision would go a long way toward cementing a positive legacy for him.

Exiting Senate service in 2024 should be on Romney’s short list of goals.

James A. Marples

Provo

