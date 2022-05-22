Opinion: The problem with President Joe Biden’s 30 by 30 land grab

I read the Deseret News report which spoke of Mitt Romney and other Congressional leaders concerned by President Joe Biden’s “30 by 30 Land grab”.

The federal government already owns millions of acres nationally. Naturally, I believe in conservation of natural resources for future generations. However, the Bible and real estate entities promote wise use of the land by mankind to benefit mankind as in raising crops for food, protecting water for drinking, etc.

I disagree with Biden’s approach. If we were to ask the people of Delaware — where he resided before the White House — to move out of their homes and then ruled that the area sit idle, Biden would be the first to protest.

James A. Marples

Provo