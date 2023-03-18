Facebook Twitter
Opinion: Where can we get water for the Great Salt Lake?

When we can start identifying where water can be saved and diverted to the lake, we can make progress on saving the Great Salt Lake

By Readers’ Forum
There has been much attention recently to proposed means of protecting the Great Salt Lake from the impact of drought and water practice. I find myself wondering if one partial solution is getting adequate attention.

Forty years ago, the Intermountain Power Project bought water rights along the Sevier River drainage to allow the plant near Delta to be built and operated. The rights purchased exceeded the amount of water ever used because only half of the planned plant was ever built. Now the two coal-fired units are being abandoned and replaced with a gas-fired unit of about half the capacity. What happens to the water rights?

Perhaps some of that water rights could be used to divert water to increase inflow to the Great Salt Lake.

John L. Homer

Fishers, IN

