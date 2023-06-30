On Tuesday, July 4, we will celebrate our nation’s 247th birthday. She’s getting old, but we old-timers believe the good old USA is still the land of opportunity and freedom. We take a look at the state of the union in this high-tech, globalized era that couldn’t possibly have been imagined by those patriots who declared independence in 1776.

In the political realm, our nation faces great challenges: Social and cultural division, rampant incivility, the rise of sometimes-toxic populism and progressivism, unfathomable debt, and an acceleration of social media and artificial intelligence with unpredictable consequences. Are the nation’s political and social institutions, including our revered Constitution, still relevant and capable of guiding and maintaining stability and progress in the face of these great tests?

Pignanelli: “The principle on which this country was founded is that Americanism is a matter of the mind and heart; never a matter of race and ancestry.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt

Exceptional athletes are in constant training, oftentimes utilizing new technologies, thereby responding to difficult challenges with success. The United States of America resembles such a disciplined competitor.

Every day since its founding, our country has confronted and overcome unprecedented problems, spawned internally and externally. Unlike other civilizations in human history, we have done so while maintaining a vibrant democracy. Strong athleticism includes absorbing new ideas and reinventing strategies, while maintaining fundamental principles. America is an idea, embodied in our Constitution, yet unattached to a specific culture. Thus, we can pivot and adapt without jettisoning our values.

We face tremendous problems, as have prior generations. Often the societal pendulum swings to the extremes before settling on a proper balance. Those who doubt the U.S. have an unfortunate misperception of history. While the process has not been pretty (democracies never are), seeking our common goals as Americans — regardless of race, creed, color, ethnic origin or sexual orientation — is prevailing.

For a country of our size, complexity and diversity to continually achieve while honoring our constitutional ideals is amazing. We are true athletes.

Webb: Many things have changed in 247 years, but one thing hasn’t: human nature. Men and women still display all the virtues and vices of those Americans who founded our country. Our remarkable Constitution was written by people who may not have been psychiatrists or sociologists, but they understood the fundamental dispositions and characteristics of people. They artfully designed a government to curb the worst inclinations of men and women, while guaranteeing freedom for responsible, honest people to flourish.

Thus, the Constitution is today as relevant as ever, despite our high-tech, modern society. In fact, the Constitution, which decentralizes and divides government power among three branches and two levels (state and federal), can be more effective than ever if followed properly in our highly networked, fast-paced world.

But expect much turbulence ahead. Nothing is guaranteed. America is not invincible. Our enviable way of life is not automatic. Each generation must dedicate itself to constitutional principles and protect freedom. As John Adams said, our form of government was created only for a moral people. A breakdown of societal pillars like marriage and family will have severe consequences.

Has the nation made real progress on racial and cultural issues? Is more diversity, equity and inclusion needed to realize the aspiration that “all men are created equal”?

Pignanelli: Television, the powerful arbitrator of our culture, is filled with programming and commercials containing actors and performers of various colors, religions and sexual orientation. Most Americans, along with corporations and organizations, strive not just to be tolerant but to embrace diversity.

Most of the racial tensions are generated by social media. We are coming to terms with our historic forefathers and foremothers (including our family ancestors) who held both correct and troubling beliefs. Much has been accomplished and more needs to be done. But we must recognize every day we inch closer to the aspirational ideal.

Webb: I’m confident the United States has made substantial progress in living up to that profound, aspirational statement in the preamble to the Declaration of Independence. In my lifetime I have seen a dramatic reduction in racism, bigotry and intolerance. We still have far to go.

Given the dramatic rise of China and the many geopolitical challenges our country faces, is America still the world’s beacon of hope?

Pignanelli: America continually endures immigration issues. China, Russia and others do not have such problems, for obvious reasons. America remains the land of opportunity.

Webb: This July 4, contemplate this statement by Gen. Colin Powell, former secretary of state:

“We have sent men and women from the armed forces of the United States to other parts of the world throughout the past century to put down oppression. We defeated Fascism. We defeated Communism. We saved Europe in World War I and World War II. We were willing to do it, glad to do it. We went to Korea. We went to Vietnam. All in the interest of preserving the rights of people.

“And when all those conflicts were over, what did we do? Did we stay and conquer? Did we say, ‘OK, we defeated Germany. Now Germany belongs to us? We defeated Japan, so Japan belongs to us’? No. What did we do? We built them up. We gave them democratic systems which they have embraced totally to their soul. And did we ask for any land? No, the only land we ever asked for was enough land to bury our dead. And that is the kind of nation we are.”

Republican LaVarr Webb is a former journalist and a semiretired small farmer and political consultant. Email: lwebb@exoro.com. Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser who served as a Democrat in the Utah state Legislature. Email: frankp@xmission.com.

