In all of human history, it’s doubtful any three words have been more important than these: He is risen!

The resurrection of Jesus Christ, the focal point of the Easter celebration, changes all assumptions about power, influence, intimidation and suffering. It brings hope to the most dismal of circumstances and loudly proclaims that the sorrows of this world do not provide the final word to mankind’s existence.

Combined with the Savior’s infinite atonement, an unfathomable sacrifice that wipes away sin for the repentant and allows Jesus to bear everyone’s grief and carry their sorrows, it is the ultimate answer to crime, mass shootings, wars and the brazen acts of dictators and anyone else who wields power unjustly over others. It is the answer to secret misdeeds and conspiracies.

It allows people to feel joy in an otherwise darkening world and brings meaning and hope to imperfect lives. It signals ultimate mercy and justice.

Currently, the world is beset by horrible conflicts, injustices and incivilities. Wars rage in Ukraine and Gaza. Self-proclaimed terrorists have killed scores of people in a theater in Moscow. Frequent and senseless mass shootings plague the United States and other nations. Children are made to suffer while the wicked are enriched. Political discussions often devolve into anger and hatred.

This is not a new scenario. Similarly horrific scenes have plagued mankind throughout history. And, even absent such man-made maladies, sicknesses and tragedies abound. Storms, earthquakes and tornadoes cut lives short. Droughts and political corruption lead to starvation. Easter brings a sense of meaning to it all.

It also brings meaning and power to the concept of forgiveness. Humans may not have the power to resurrect themselves, but everyone may participate in the divine nature of Easter weekend by forgiving someone a trespass.

One year ago, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (which owns this news organization) urged people everywhere to forgive someone during the Easter season.

“I promise that as you forgive, the Savior will relieve you of anger, resentment and pain,” he said. “The Prince of Peace will bring you peace.”

This simple act can change lives and heal wounds. President Nelson noted how, “As He was being crucified on Calvary’s cross, the Redeemer of all mankind uttered these timeless words: ‘Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.’”

Christ suffered for all sins, big and small. The irony is that often the smallest slights, the perceived insults from family members or friends, can be so difficult for people to forgive. Doing so, however, can unite families and ignite feelings of love.

None of this can happen without faith. That is part of the miracle of the holiday. We cannot see the reality of Easter’s promises all at once. We cannot believe in a literal resurrection without willingly stepping beyond the bounds of observed reality and into the realms of the divine.

But once a person decides to plant the seed of faith, he or she learns that the empty tomb comes with the requirements of cultivating hope, humility and charity. And through those requirements, the world will be blessed.

Yes, Christ is risen. Because of that, humans can glimpse into eternity and see that all human beings have a place in the immortal realms. The resurrection did not end with Jesus Christ. It is a sure promise he has given to everyone, regardless of their level of belief.

At the very least, that is a reason to pause on Easter and ponder how the great triumph of life over death changes the mortal experience.