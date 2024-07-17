Utah Gov. Spencer Cox looks to shake hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after they signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the Audubon Room of The Grand America Hotel as part of the National Governors Association’s 2024 Summer Meeting held in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 12, 2024.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent visit to Utah for the National Governors Association meeting is a testament to Utah’s growing influence on the international stage. His visit demonstrates that as Utahns, we take immense pride in our ability to think outside the box, uninhibited by the constraints of political rhetoric. This visit underscores the unique role our state has in international relations.

For many Utahns, Ukraine is not just a distant country; it represents a nation striving for democracy, freedom and the same values we cherish. Our state’s history of religious freedom, community building and resilience in the face of adversity parallels Ukraine’s ongoing struggle for sovereignty and self-determination. These shared values create a natural bond between our people, making Ukraine’s success our concern, especially with the exciting announcement of Utah and Kyiv Oblast becoming sister-states.

One tangible example of the ties between Utah and Ukraine is the presence of Ukrainian immigrants and their descendants in our communities. These individuals contribute to the rich tapestry of Utah’s cultural and social life. By embracing and supporting Ukraine, we also support our neighbors, friends and fellow Utahns who have personal connections to the country.

Additionally, Utah has a strong tradition of delivering humanitarian aid, like the $4 million raised by the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Foundation and Community Foundation of Utah for Ukrainian refugees in the early days of the conflict. This spirit of generosity and solidarity is a hallmark of our state’s character and reinforces why we should care about Ukraine’s future.

International connections, exemplified by organizations like Utah Global Diplomacy, have been at the forefront of diplomacy in our state, hosting thousands of international exchange delegations, including hundreds of Ukrainian government leaders, teachers, journalists, faith leaders and professionals. The simplistic beauty of this work is that we build bridges between cultures and countries, and it is done one handshake at a time. People-to-people connections are the backbone of this approach, showcasing the strength and effectiveness of diplomacy.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Zelenskyy is introduced during the National Governors Association’s 2024 Summer Meeting held at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 12, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Diplomacy takes many forms, such as exchange student programs, au pairs, camp counselors, teachers, tourism work programs, sister-cities, Fulbright and Gilman scholars, and professional and cultural exchange programs. All of these contribute more than $300 million annually to our state’s economy.

The values we hold dear as Utahns — integrity, community and forward-thinking collaboration — are what I consider “The Utah Way” and are precisely what the world needs more of. Our efforts in global diplomacy are a shining example of how these values can be translated into action. By hosting international delegations, we not only strengthen our state’s global standing but also contribute to a more interconnected and harmonious world.

Utah’s approach to diplomacy also highlights the importance of innovation in solving global challenges. Our state has a long history of pioneering new ideas and technologies. By thinking creatively and being willing to try new approaches, we can find solutions to even the most contentious problems.

Zelenskyy’s visit is a perfect example of this. It is not just a political event but an opportunity for Utahns to hear and learn from a global leader. This kind of understanding can lead to greater empathy and a deeper understanding of the complex issues facing our world today. Through these personal connections, we can build a more peaceful and collaborative global community.

Utah’s involvement in Ukraine’s journey toward a democratic society reflects our broader commitment to supporting emerging democracies worldwide. Our state has consistently demonstrated leadership in fostering international cooperation and understanding, proving that local actions can have a global impact. I am proud to be among the many Utahns whose efforts in global diplomacy are an example of how local actions profoundly impact international relations and how Utah once again leads on the global stage.

Felecia Maxfield-Barrett is the president and CEO of Utah Global Diplomacy, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to promoting respect and understanding between the people of Utah and other nations.