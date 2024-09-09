In his speech at the Democratic National Convention, former President Barack Obama said that “now, it is up to all of us to fight for the America we believe in.” Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump often frames political debates as “us versus them.” A recent article in The Hill captures this political climate by arguing that in America and the entire Western world, there is a battle between populism and pluralism.

There are real divisions in America and several Western countries at this time in history. Interpreting them through the lens of “fight” or “us versus them” are clearly possibilities, but there is a different explanation that can simultaneously point to potential solutions. A useful starting point is the realization that under the leadership of former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, after World War II, respect for universal human dignity laid the foundation for prosperity and peace in America and throughout the Western world. Human dignity thus offers a new lens for interpreting today’s challenges.

Over the past 300 years, America and the Western world have increasingly promoted and supported human dignity. In the 18th century, a new concept of human dignity timidly entered the political scene, spurred by the American and French revolutions. Civil societies moved from the longstanding domination of the privileged elite to “the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God entitle (people)” and in which governments derive “their just powers from the consent of the governed.” Still, women and children received little, if any, protection, and various ethnic groups suffered discrimination. Many individuals and families struggled to earn enough; children often could not afford an education. Those born poor were likely to die young.

Social movements promoting human dignity gained momentum in the 19th and 20th centuries. Abolitionists argued that slavery was incompatible with moral laws and succeeded in ending this abominable practice. Regardless of its more immediate causes, World War I erupted as an attempt by the Austro-Hungarian Empire to maintain social structures that benefited the privileged few. Postwar economic problems led to social unrest in several European countries. Driven by the illusionary hope that a strongman could solve social tensions, authoritarian governments emerged in Italy and Germany, and the fascist and national socialist regimes of Mussolini and Hitler caused unspeakable atrocities.

The devastation on human life and dignity witnessed during World War II was a turning point. It became clear that new social models were needed if humanity was to survive and thrive. In 1948, America’s and the entire Western world’s commitment to universal human dignity was affirmed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Under Eleanor Roosevelt’s leadership, the declaration’s drafting committee enshrined human dignity as “the foundation of freedom, justice, and peace in the world.” Political leaders attempted to build civil societies adhering to the principles of universal human dignity. This propelled America and the entire Western world into unprecedented progress and relatively widespread prosperity and well-being.

Why are challenges and divisions resurfacing at this time in history? We have reached a new turning point. Although the decisive commitment to universal human dignity began after World War II, the translation of this principle into people’s daily lives is far from complete. While some are doing very well, many others are still struggling to make ends meet and provide for themselves and their families. Lack of basic services such as health care or decent housing is affecting many individuals and families in both urban and rural areas and across all ethnic groups. This is generating social tensions, which in turn are fueling divisions.

To overcome disagreements, America and the Western world must complete the journey we began after World War II. The principle of universal human dignity needs to be translated into concrete actions that have a positive impact on everyone’s daily lives. Addressing the real, everyday problems of all segments of the population is key to promote social peace. Given the options, where should America focus its efforts now? It makes sense to concentrate on interventions that can bridge divisions while reconciling people around the idea of the common good. Focusing on children might be the right answer.

Children are among the most vulnerable in any society. Promoting their human dignity will hopefully be a consensus in civil society. Among the possible options, a social compact to provide health care to all children would demonstrate a strong commitment to the future of America while transforming child health for the better. Imagine the potential benefits of a presidential debate in which, despite other disagreements, Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris agree on a plan for universal pediatric health care. The American Revolution began the social changes toward universal human dignity. Now is the time to revitalize efforts to complete the transition.

Luca Brunelli is a faculty member in the Division of Neonatology at the University of Utah and works in the neonatal intensive care units at the University of Utah Hospital, Primary Children’s Hospital Salt Lake City, Primary Children’s Hospital Lehi and Intermountain Medical Center in Salt Lake City. He is currently pursuing a Master of Philosophy (Ethics).