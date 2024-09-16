The lack of comprehensive health education of youth in our great state is in direct defiance of Utahn’s core values and the needs of the next generation. As issues such as technological abilities, modern disease transference and domestic violence obstruct the security and opportunity of individuals, the availability of adequate and currently informed education is crucial.

Explore the Utah Code for Health Education. While important issues are addressed, they lack understanding of the realities youth face. For example, one section details the teaching of abstinence until marriage to prevent communicable diseases. Acceptable? Sure. Culturally informed? It fails to address a variety of factors — fewer younger people are getting married, alternative activities spread disease and some relationships have unique needs in regards to personal health. This is in just one section.

It must be stressed that these youth are on the precipice of becoming contributing adults in society. Even now, they have access to infinite information and misinformation on the ever-growing beast of the internet. For the future of Utah, there must be access to adequate health education and online resources based on evidenced practices.

Isabelle Camargo

St. George