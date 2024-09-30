It’s no accident that Delta Airlines announced its new direct flight from Salt Lake City to South Korea while we were in Seoul last week.

As it happened, Gov. Spencer Cox was leading a strategic trade mission delegation focused on the vibrant capital city. At the same time, the University of Utah was marking the 10-year anniversary of its campus in neighboring Incheon Sept. 26 through Sept. 28.

Altogether, the convergence of these three events are proof points of the growing bonds between Utah and South Korea, rooted in mutually beneficial cultural and economic priorities, including entrepreneurship, innovation, education and workforce development.

A strategic return to South Korea

Utah, home to over 35,000 Korean Americans and more than 200 companies doing business with South Korea, has forged deep personal and business ties that provide a solid foundation for long-term economic partnerships. These connections are only strengthened by the U’s Asia Campus, Utah’s 41-year-old sister-state relationship with Gyeonggi Province (renewed this week with a four-year action plan) and the recently launched Utah chapter of the Korean American Chamber of Commerce.

This month’s visit built on the momentum from our trip in November 2023 and past trade missions to South Korea. Now in Japan, the delegation’s goals center on a long-term vision: identifying areas for cooperation, learning global best practices, attracting top talent, discovering supply chain solutions, tapping into new markets and building strategic relationships across the region.

South Korea, the world’s 10th largest economy and the United States’ top foreign direct investor, has been a key partner for Utah for decades. As a gateway to the Indo-Pacific region and a global industrial hub, the country offers Utah businesses opportunities for foreign direct investment in key industries such as life sciences, aerospace and defense, advanced manufacturing and financial services (fintech). On this trip, the University of Utah Center for Medical Innovation signed an agreement to support Korean medical device companies with U.S. commercialization efforts, including FDA regulatory filings, market analysis and BioVentures training programs.

University of Utah Asia Campus

Consider the University of Utah’s Asia Campus a new home base for many of these opportunities. The University of Utah, World Trade Center Utah and the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity have collaborated to establish an office within the Asia Campus, launched this month. This office will represent Utah as a world-class partner for international trade and investment in the Korean community.

Over the past decade, the Asia Campus has provided enhanced academic collaboration as faculty and students engage in study, teaching and research exchanges between Salt Lake City and Incheon. The student body in Korea has grown from under 20 in 2014 to more than 600 this year. Degree programs offered include nine undergraduate programs and one graduate program, among them the U’s top-ranked Games program.

Thriving outdoor and sports tourism

Utah’s connections to South Korea extend beyond traditional business sectors. Both Olympic cities — Salt Lake City hosted the Games in 2002; PyeongChang in 2018 — share a love of the outdoors and sports. Utah’s outdoor products and tourism industries have benefited from South Korea’s growing enthusiasm for winter sports.

In addition to the Olympics, golf tourism is also seeing a boost, building on years of interest. South Korea is the world’s third-largest golf market, after the United States and Japan. The return of the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour to Southern Utah’s Black Desert Resort will provide opportunities for other investments into Utah’s economy.

A nonstop gateway to Asia

Delta’s new flight will make these connections much easier. In June 2025, Utah’s global reach will expand dramatically with a new nonstop Delta flight between Salt Lake City and Seoul.

The route — the only direct flight linking Utah to Asia — will catalyze economic growth and cultural exchange. For businesses, it opens doors to Asian markets. For families and students, it facilitates reunions and study abroad opportunities. And for tourism, it’ll boost the industry by attracting international visitors. This flight isn’t just about convenience. It’s about positioning Utah on the world stage.

A vision for the future

Utah’s success on the global stage is built on years of cultivating relationships, shared interests and cultural understanding. This trade mission not only exemplified Utah’s ongoing commitment to shared economic growth and creating global opportunities for our businesses, but also aimed to identify new development opportunities.

As we stand at this pivotal moment, we’re poised to propel Utah into another impactful decade of international cooperation and economic growth. Our success isn’t defined by a single trade mission, but by the culmination of decades of partnerships, shared interests and cultural exchanges.

We will continue to invest in and build upon the strong foundation established by many who came before us, ensuring a prosperous future for Utah’s global relationships.

Taylor Randall is the president of the University of Utah. Jonathan Freedman is the president and CEO of World Trade Center Utah.