Signs are displayed to direct voters at Trolley Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Election Day is a month away, and most focus is on national, gubernatorial and federal races. Yet, throughout the state, candidates are waging neighborhood battles for votes for county and legislative offices. Here is a peek at some of these contests now catching the attention of political observers.

Salt Lake County mayoral contest

Jenny Wilson, a former at-large county council member, was appointed mayor upon Ben McAdams’ election to Congress and won a full term in 2020 with 52%. This popular member of a Utah legacy political family is running for a second full term and is an articulate politician who understands retail politics.

Her opponent is Erin Rider, a well-respected attorney. Rider lost to Chris Stewart in the 2022 Republican primary. She must have something going for her, as Stewart, among many other Republicans, endorsed her.

Salt Lake County Council (countywide)

Long-time Councilmember Jim Bradley is retiring. Seeking to fill his position are Republican Rachelle Morris and Democrat Natalie Pinkney. This is a very spirited race. Morris worked at Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan and is partner at a Utah venture fund. Pinkney is a member of the South Salt Lake City Council and founder of a book and publishing company.

Legislative

Analyzing legislative contests is a favorite pastime for many political operatives, as these races reveal trends, movements and issues that are not always apparent in the major contests. These hotly contested local races, especially in swing districts, are truly revealing of undercurrents and shifting political forces. Here are a few legislative elections we are watching closely:

House District 23: Democrat Brian King, who held this Salt Lake City seat for 16 years, is running for governor. Although Hoang Nguyen (D) is favored to prevail against Republican Scott Romney, some politicos believe this could be close.

House District 10: This one is a rematch between veteran and physician Rosemary Lesser (D) and Jill Koford (R). Koford lost to Lesser in 2022 by 500 votes.

House District 27: Incumbent Anthony Loubet is being challenged by Dawn Stevenson (D). This is historically a swing seat on the west side of Salt Lake County.

House District 30: Former State Representative Fred Cox is back in the fray with another run. Since leaving office, Cox was one of the original sponsors of the 2019 Utah Tax Referendum. He is facing West Valley City Councilmember Jake Fitusemanu (D) for a seat that has flipped from red to blue several times in recent history.

House District 26: Newcomer businessman and GOP activist Matt MacPherson (R) is running to defend his swing seat against challenger Jeanetta Williams. Matt won his seat in a special election when Quinn Kotter resigned after only one session. Williams is a well-known leader of the local NAACP.

House District 33: Incumbent Republican Steve Eliason has successfully defended his swing seat in Sandy since 2010. He is being challenged by Democrat Jason Barber.

State Senate 12: Two women, who have both served in the House of Representatives, are facing off: current lawmaker Judy Weeks-Rhoner (R) and incumbent Karen Kwan (D).

State Senate 15: Career teacher incumbent Kathleen Rhiebe (D) is challenged by Scott Cuthbertson (R), President & CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Utah.

Coattails

Political observers are debating whether the presidential race or the gubernatorial and federal contests will have any coattails for local candidates. As noted in previous columns, local Democrats faced a serious drag with Joe Biden leading the ballot. The summer pivot to Kamala Harris alleviates some of this burden, especially becuase Donald Trump will have limited coattails.

What about those constitutional amendments?

Most politicos expected a lively contest over Constitutional Amendments A and D, which could have impacted voter turnout. However, through concluded (D) and likely (A) judicial determinations of noncompliance with certain requirements, these propositions will appear on Utah ballots, but votes will not be tallied. That leaves us with less contoversial Amendments B and C.

Amendment B increases the disbursement cap from SITLA to schools. The reasons are a bit wonky, but the bottom line is that this fund is intended to manage Utah lands for the long-term financial benefit of schoolchildren and puts more money into classrooms today.

Amendment C enshrines in the state constitution that every county shall have an elected sheriff. You may be asking yourself, “Isn’t that what happens now?” Indeed it is.

Other notable races and ballot propositions

It’s a tough year to be an incumbent state school board member. Many lost their reelection, either in convention or the primary. Among those who remain standing, Carol Lear, Molly Hart, and Matt Hymas are facing challengers Diane Livingston, John Arthur, and Deborah Gatrell, respectively, in the general election. Randy Boothe is unopposed.

Local governments and citizens can place items on the ballot, one of which caught our eye: the Ogden Valley Incorporation question. Residents will vote if they want to form a new city from a large portion of unincorporated Ogden Valley. Supporters say it will bring local control, while critics say it could raise taxes.

Republican Renae Cowley is a political consultant, lobbyist, social media influencer and professional rodeo athlete. Email: capitolcowgirl@gmail.com. Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser who served as a Democrat in the Utah State Legislature. Email: frankp@xmission.com.