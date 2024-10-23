A woman places a ballot into the container as voters turn out to cast their primary votes at the Salt Lake County Library in Sandy on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Following a long tradition, the Deseret News editorial board does not endorse candidates for elected office. We encourage all voters to carefully consider all candidates, using the many tools available for doing so, and to cast informed votes for those they feel would govern best.

However, we do offer opinions on major ballot measures, which this year include constitutional amendments B and C and, in Salt Lake County, a special bond election for public safety and a renewal of the “Zoo, Arts and Parks” tax, known by the acronym ZAP.

We urge a favorable vote on each, as we explain below.

Public Safety Bond

Salt Lake County is asking voters to approve a $507 million bond that would allow it to consolidate and improve the county jail and build a Justice and Accountability Center that would help to rehabilitate, rather than simply punish, low-level criminal offenders.

County officials tell us about 70% of these offenders end up committing more crimes once they are released. Officials make a strong argument that these criminals have underlying issues — unstable housing, mental health challenges or substance abuse habits — that lead them into this destructive downward cycle.

Make no mistake, that cycle takes a toll on the community as crimes are committed and resources are spent. The new center would provide a structured environment as well as more resources to treat the underlying issues. Job training and employment opportunities would also be involved.

The aging Oxbow Jail would be razed and the main jail would be expanded. Gone would be the 20-plus trips officials make per day between jails. Failure to take action now simply kicks the can down the road as significant improvements are needed now at the Oxbow Jail. Money will be spent either way.

It’s worth noting that the county has not added a single bed to its jails in 23 years, despite a large increase in the county’s overall population. This bond would add about $60 per year to the average homeowners property tax bill — a relatively small amount for an important upgrade to a vital service.

ZAP tax

Since 1997, voters in Salt Lake County have approved and regularly renewed this tax, which costs consumers a penny for every $10 spent. A study by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Center at the University of Utah found that this tax collected $36.7 million in 2023, while supporting the employment of almost 15,000 people in organizations that received more than 11 million visitors.

In return, many organizations that qualify under the zoo, arts and parks banner received much-needed funding. We urge voters to renew this tax once again.

Amendments B and C

We admit, it’s confusing. Voters will face four proposed constitutional amendments on this year’s ballot, but two of them — amendments A and D — were voided by courts for varying reasons. Amendments B and C, however, will be counted, and they deserve your support.

Amendment B would raise the cap on how much public schools receive annually from trust funds set aside for education. Those funds now total $3.3 billion, according to the state treasurer. The cap would go from 4% to 5%, adding millions to an annual amount distributed to public schools without adding a cent to taxpayer burdens.

Amendment C would add a requirement to the state constitution that all county sheriffs be elected. And yes, if you thought all Utah sheriffs already were elected, you would be right. This would merely make it difficult to easily change that.

Everything else

When it comes to selecting candidates, we note the many resources available, beyond the often-valuable websites belonging to individual candidates. Some of these resources can help you vote in races that otherwise receive little attention.

The Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah has a YouTube channel that, among other things, includes recent debates among candidates for contested state School Board races. These were produced by the Utah Education Debate Coalition, which is co-sponsored by the Deseret News.

Also, the website judges.utah.gov contains non-partisan, detailed evaluations of all Utah state and municipal judges who stand for retention on Utah ballots.

Besides those we have discussed here, several other local measures exist on ballots in various jurisdictions throughout Utah. The Salt Lake City School District, for example, is proposing a $730 million bond for capital projects. We do not offer recommendations on these numerous measures. We urge you to contact the organizations involved, either online or in person, to learn more about what they are asking in exchange for your consent.

We remind you that, while the races for president, Congress and the governor’s office receive the majority of attention, ballot measures often affect your wallet the most, while the elected officials closest to your home impact your everyday life in more direct ways. Don’t neglect to cast informed votes in all of these contests.