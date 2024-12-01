In the race to power the future of artificial intelligence, America’s tech industry is turning toward nuclear energy — a solution that, until recently, was shelved by cost and controversy.

Federal regulators may have rejected a bid to allow an Amazon data center to source power for its Pennsylvania data centers from a nearby nuclear plant, but with Google and Microsoft investing in off-grid nuclear projects, the shift in tech’s approach is undeniable. These companies are recognizing the unmatched, 24/7 energy reliability that only nuclear can deliver.

Microsoft has taken a more immediate path by partnering with Constellation Energy to revive the dormant Three Mile Island plant. In contrast, Google has agreed to invest in small modular reactors (SMRs), the latest generation of nuclear power plants promising greater safety, more flexibility and lower costs, pending approval from regulators.

As data centers and AI demands drive up energy use, states like Utah are exploring a transformative strategy. Operation Gigawatt, as Utah Gov. Spencer Cox coined it, would convert the state’s aging coal power plants into nuclear power facilities. The Hunter Coal Power Plant and four others in Utah are prime candidates for conversion, using existing infrastructure to cut capital costs by 35%.

For Utah, this opportunity couldn’t be more timely. Operation Gigawatt, an ambitious plan to double the state’s power capacity over the next decade, would not only meet Utah’s increasing energy needs but also position the state as a leader in energy production.

However, the path to a nuclear-powered future is littered with significant regulatory obstacles, with the National Environmental Policy Act being one of the biggest.

NEPA was designed with the laudable goal of ensuring environmental impacts are considered. But it has morphed into a bureaucratic roadblock, often derailing crucial green energy projects like nuclear energy. The Environmental Impact Statement process, for example, can take years — bogged down by vague language in §102(C) and endless litigation, as seen in the Utah Blue Castle Project.

Luckily, Americans are warming to the idea of nuclear energy. And if that wasn’t enough to convince policymakers to hop on board, maybe competition will, as foreign adversaries are actively building next-generation nuclear power plants.

The ADVANCE Act, passed by Congress this summer, directs the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to report on ways to streamline reviews. A promising step, to be sure, but this is only a small step toward closing a growing gap between us and other parts of the world. What will surely be needed after the NRC submits its report to Congress is another piece of legislation, meaning Congress will need to move at breakneck speed — in relative federal policymaking terms, that is. As we await that progress, our available workforce of engineers and scientists capable of building nuclear energy are mostly greenhorns — untested and inefficient.

That is why, as Congress drags its feet, state-based efforts like Utah’s Operation Gigawatt are so crucial. By investing in converting coal-power plants to nuclear power plants, the state could create thousands of well-paying jobs across various sectors — cultivating a workforce of experienced builders. The failed Blue Castle Project was projected to generate 4,000 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent positions, but Operation Gigawatt could bring even more opportunities as the state meets rising energy demands. According to Dusty Monks, the interim director for the Utah Office of Energy Development, nuclear energy would not only supply clean power to Utah but also provide high-paying jobs for both blue- and white-collar workers.

If the U.S. gets serious about investing in nuclear energy, we stand to gain more than just energy. It’s the key to unlocking the full potential of AI, an abundance of clean and reliable power and a wave of economic growth. It’s really no surprise that Utah is at the forefront of such an effort.