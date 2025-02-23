Living in the nation’s capital this past decade has given me a firsthand look at the work of USAID and the government employees who run it. They are men and women with a love for their fellow man that I’ve only seen matched by the young LDS missionaries sent out to serve. I know them to be service oriented, compassionate and empathetic. They travel the world in less than ideal circumstances teaching about maternal health, helping to combat malaria and distributing education to citizens of these humble nations.

We as a sophisticated first world society have indeed encountered a fork in the road if the humanitarian arm of our government is believed to be a criminal organization, and its employees made out to be parasites. How can we turn our back on the many people in need, and let a government agency that gives back become obsolete? What will we become without compassion and generosity? What will go next if we’re willing to bypass the needs of other people in less fortunate circumstances?

Utah is a state known for being charitable. We have the highest volunteer rate in the nation. Like USAID, we value people and see their potential. In many ways, our values align with USAID. USAID and its employees are doing wonderful work and don’t deserve the ill treatment of our country’s leadership. Please don’t let USAID become a victim of political sparring and posturing. It should not be ruthlessly cut by a man who owns a company receiving billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars in contracts. I am a registered Republican and fiscal conservative, but I can only see value in keeping USAID and its hardworking employees. Please do not believe the vitriol that is being aimed at the USAID organization. I have seen firsthand the passion and good works of its employees.

Kimberly Kawakami

Utahn residing in Washington, D.C.