I am writing to share my experience with refugee sponsorship and urge you to consider the impact of programs like WelcomeCorps. Until recently, my understanding of refugees was vague. I felt compassion but thought, “I’m just one person; what can I do?” I never imagined meeting — let alone sponsoring — a refugee. Then I discovered WelcomeCorps and learned that, together, we have the power to change lives — not only for refugees, but for all of us.

In May 2023, I met Ariana (not her real name), a 30-year-old Afghan woman who fled to Pakistan with her family. She had been determined to learn English, and I volunteered to help. Through our lessons, I learned her story. Ariana had protested the Taliban’s takeover in Kabul, Afghanistan. When I asked how she found the courage, she said, “We were willing to die to defend our freedom. Every protest, we didn’t know if we’d return.”

Ariana’s resistance was unwavering. She led protests, including one where she burned a burka to demand freedom. Her father, an educator, was murdered for teaching girls. Her 14-year-old sister was threatened for refusing to marry a Taliban soldier. Her brother’s phone was smashed at one protest, and he was warned never to return. As friends were beaten, arrested or killed — eight women in Mazar-i-Shariff alone — Ariana persisted. “I suffered and died inside a thousand times whenever women were tortured and killed. I want to be a voice for all women who lack freedom,” she told me.

In April 2023, Ariana and her family escaped to Pakistan, where she completed graduate work in criminal law, supported by a courageous Afghan faculty who helped her in secret. When I shared Ariana’s story, a friend declared, “We have to bring her here.” My feeling of “What can I do?” switched to “We will find a way!”

That’s when we found WelcomeCorps, a program that empowers U.S. citizens to sponsor refugees, offering not just material support but also a welcoming community. My co-sponsors — friends and family — underwent training, raised funds, searched for housing and organized donations. A friend made a quilt for Ariana’s family, and an eager 8-year-old neighbor encouraged me to learn their names. We were ready!

On May 12, 2024, we were certified by WelcomeCorps, joining over 2 million sponsors nationwide. We were overjoyed when Ariana’s family completed their first interview in Pakistan on Dec. 26, 2024. They were weeks from travel, and we spent Christmas break preparing for their arrival. But now, due to the executive order halting refugee processing, our plans are in limbo. We are devastated and uncertain about what the future holds for Ariana’s family and so many others left waiting.

Private sponsorship programs like WelcomeCorps have proven to be an invaluable resource for refugees and the communities that welcome them. Refugees who are privately sponsored have a much higher chance of successful integration into their new homes. With trained sponsors providing support, refugees are less isolated and better able to access the resources they need — whether it’s housing, education or employment. These programs create real bonds between refugees and the people who are helping them, and they give refugees a chance to thrive, not just survive.

As you reconsider refugee admissions, think of the families waiting — supported by people like me, who have trained, prepared and are ready to help. These refugees are resilient individuals with hopes and dreams like anyone else. Supporting them is not just a privilege; it’s an expression of our faith as we strive to “love our neighbors as ourselves.”

I envision a future where my grandchildren meet Ariana, hear her story and realize their own blessings. I hope they, too, will be moved to act courageously. As you evaluate these programs, please consider the impact that welcoming families like Ariana’s can have — not only on them but on all of us. A community loves them and is ready and waiting to welcome them.