Rep. Brittany Pettersen, D-Colo., and her 3-year-old son Davis Silverii, attend the House Financial Services Committee hearing regarding the state of the international financial system at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

The political divide among Americans is vast, and when it comes to women, that gap feels even wider — especially on issues of motherhood and family. But a debate is growing over how to accommodate new moms serving in Congress — and it’s a fight every self-proclaimed conservative should get behind.

Motherhood is a uniquely wonderful part of being a woman, but it doesn’t come without challenges, especially in the immediate aftermath of labor and delivery.

Those first few weeks are physically and emotionally taxing, which is why it was stunning to watch Rep. Brittany Pettersen, a Democrat from Colorado, appear on the House floor with her newborn in arms — determined to vote on last month’s high-stakes budget bill.

Though I probably disagree with Pettersen on just about everything, I’m in awe of what she did because I know firsthand how hard it must have been (I can assure you I wouldn’t have boarded a plane just weeks after giving birth to any of my three children).

So, what is a woman to do when she’s an elected official with a swath of constituents who are counting on her? In politics, actions speak louder than words, and it appears the response from congressional leadership is: Sit this one out.

Congress currently makes no allowances for proxy voting — not even for women who have just given birth — yet it was standard for many lawmakers during the COVID-19 era.

If we truly want a government that reflects the people it serves, we must acknowledge that working mothers, including those in public office, deserve better. It’s unrealistic, and frankly, unacceptable that there are no exceptions made for women who have just created life.

In the hundreds of years that Congress has been in existence, Pettersen is only the 13th woman to give birth while in office, which speaks volumes. There are plenty of mothers who are now empty nesters — but you’ll be hard-pressed to find women in their childbearing years who are actively growing a family.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican from Florida, started this fight after giving birth to her son back in 2023. She faced the same impossible dilemma: Fulfill her duty as a lawmaker or prioritize the critical postpartum recovery period that every new mother needs.

But after failed attempts to convince Speaker Mike Johnson to allow new mothers to vote remotely, she recently took matters into her own hands. Because she was able to meet the threshold of at least 218 signatures, Luna’s discharge petition will soon force a vote on legislation to allow proxy voting for new parents for up to 12 weeks.

It’s worth noting that discharge petitions rarely succeed, but this one quickly garnered the support needed to force floor action. But the tally speaks volumes: Only 11 Republicans joined hundreds of Democrats in signing the petition.

Aren’t Republicans the party of family values? Don’t we all proudly claim to be pro-life? Talk is cheap, and it’s time we prove what we stand for. Failing to address this issue sends a dangerous message to young women: You can only have a seat at the table if you’re willing to delay or sacrifice starting a family.

Motherhood is arguably one of the most life-changing transformations a woman will go through, and it has the power to shape perspectives and priorities, not to mention policy positions. That’s precisely why we need more mothers in Congress, not fewer. If you ask me, every Republican should be on board — without hesitation.

Ensuring that new mothers in Congress can serve their constituents without sacrificing their health or caring for their babies isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s a matter of practicing what we preach.