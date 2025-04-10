In 2025, you can tap your phone to buy a coffee, instantly Venmo a friend, and invest in stocks with a few swipes. Yet, most Americans — including thousands of Utahns — still have to wait two weeks (or more) to get paid. That’s not just inconvenient — it’s outdated, inefficient and increasingly harmful to workers and families navigating rising costs across the state.

Utah has earned a reputation as one of the best places in the country to start and grow a business. Our economy is strong, our innovation sector is thriving and we continue to lead in tech, construction, logistics and education. But for all our forward momentum, one outdated practice remains quietly entrenched: the biweekly pay cycle.

The current system was built for a different time, when payroll teams needed days to reconcile hours, cut paper checks and send money through slow-moving banking systems. Today, that delay is no longer necessary. Nearly every other part of financial services has evolved — real-time payments, mobile banking, automated investing — but payroll remains stuck in a 20th-century rhythm. And it’s hurting the people who power our economy.

This isn’t just a theoretical problem. Consider two recent headlines: EarnIn, a well-known earned wage access provider, launched a product that gives workers access to their paychecks two days early — for a fee. And DoorDash partnered with Klarna to offer Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) on food orders, explicitly designed to help consumers “align payments with their pay schedules.”

Although these are clever workarounds, they also reveal a deeper issue: When your rent, groceries or gas money are contingent on when payroll clears, something isn’t working. People aren’t financing dinner because they want to — they’re doing it because their wages are stuck in a processing delay.

In Utah, a significant share of workers are employed in industries like retail, food service, healthcare support and education — roles that often fall on the lower end of the wage scale, with many paying less than $17 an hour, according to state labor data. These are essential jobs, often held by people raising families, and yet they’re the most vulnerable to rigid, delayed pay cycles.

A 2023 Bank of America study found that 46% of Americans consider themselves to be living paycheck to paycheck. When access to earned wages is delayed, it can mean overdraft fees, missed bills or reliance on high-interest credit. And these delays don’t just affect individuals — they ripple across our broader financial system, fueling short-term lending and installment-based payment products that thrive on income uncertainty.

The good news? This problem is fixable — and Utah is in a prime position to lead the way.

The tools to modernize payroll are already widely available: Same-day ACH lets employers move money in hours, not days. Instant debit card payouts allow near-instant wage access. Automated payroll systems can run in real-time, removing the need for multi-day processing windows.

These aren’t emerging ideas — they’re already being used in other parts of the country. But more widespread adoption requires a mindset shift. Too many organizations still operate under old assumptions: that faster payroll increases risk, that employees don’t really need faster access, or that running payroll more frequently is too complex.

It’s time to challenge those ideas — and ask a bigger question: If we were building payroll from scratch today, would we make people wait two weeks to be paid?

Utah’s innovation economy is built on the idea that we don’t have to accept the status quo. We solve problems. We move quickly. We value strong families, and we believe in giving people the tools to succeed. A faster, more flexible payroll model aligns perfectly with those values.

For employers, it’s not just a gesture of goodwill — it’s a strategic advantage. In industries with high turnover or labor shortages, offering daily or flexible pay can boost retention, reduce financial stress, and build long-term loyalty. And for workers, it means more control over cash flow, less reliance on debt, and better financial resilience in a time of rising living costs.

Utah has the talent, technology and leadership to show the country what modern payroll can look like.

The question is no longer whether we can pay people faster — we can. The question is whether we’re willing to move on from outdated habits and embrace a system that matches the speed of modern life.