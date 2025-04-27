Wind turbines are seen from outside of the Spanish Fork Wind Park in Spanish Fork on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

I deeply appreciate Senator Curtis’s recent letter, co-signed with other Republican senators, urging Congress to preserve key clean energy tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act. His recognition of the need to support both traditional and renewable energy sources while maintaining the stability necessary for innovation and investment reflects a thoughtful and principled approach to policy.

Governments and individuals share a sacred responsibility to act as wise stewards of the Earth. Human well-being, now and in the future, depends on how we care for God’s creations today. That care must include policies that promote clean energy, reduce pollution and protect vulnerable communities who often bear the greatest environmental burdens.

I am grateful for Senator Curtis’s leadership and encourage continued bipartisan support for responsible energy development and meaningful climate solutions.

Melarie Wheat

Draper