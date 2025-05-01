Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman, speaks about her bill during a House Education Committee hearing on HB215 at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The bill would create the Utah Fits All Scholarships, which would link a teacher salary increase to a “school choice” program.

I had a conversation recently with a mom whose homeschooled son had just experienced a major breakthrough. As a student on the spectrum, asking for help was a big barrier for him, causing him to get stuck while doing school work. Through equine therapy, he found his voice.

Another mom shared with me that her small business had gone under after the pandemic and she almost had to pull her children out of the microschool where they were thriving. But at the last minute, they were able to stay.

A few months ago, I watched a previously shy student stand before a room of 600 and talk about his education at a high quality private school and his future plans for college.

What changed the game for each of them? The Utah Fits All Scholarship.

Utah families have been using this scholarship for just under a year now, and the reaction I most frequently get when I ask them how it’s going is tears of joy and gratitude. Learning is supposed to be a joyful experience as children follow their curiosity, dig for knowledge, explore the world through books and nature, and decide which life and career paths intrigue them. But for many forced into an education system that doesn’t fit, learning has increasingly become a frustration.

So for thousands of Utah families, Utah Fits All wasn’t just policy — it was possibility! It was the answer to late-night worries, mounting frustration and students slipping through the cracks. Designed to give parents the freedom to choose an education path customized to fit their child’s unique needs, this innovative program has transformed lives in under nine months.

Children with learning differences discovered environments where they could finally thrive. Struggling students gained confidence. Families felt hope.

But that hope now hangs in the balance. In a stunning decision, Judge Laura Scott of Utah’s 3rd District Court ruled the Utah Fits All program unconstitutional — a singular judgment that threatens to abruptly derail the progress these students have made and extinguish the hope so recently kindled. The ruling isn’t just a legal blow; it’s a disruption to real lives, real classrooms and real futures. If allowed to stand, this decision could strip families of the very tools that made education accessible, equitable and effective. The cost of this ruling isn’t theoretical — it’s personal, and it’s profound.

Ten thousand students are using the scholarship this year, and thousands more have recently applied in hopes that they, too, will be given the opportunity to choose an education that aligns better with their values, expectations and unique learning needs.

What will the costs be if we turn our back on these children and allow this scholarship to go away?

The costs will be felt by parents like Amy, from Francis. She says, “Receiving the Utah Fits All Scholarship has opened up so many opportunities for the education of our 13-year old son … He is truly enjoying school more this year than he has in the past. I can’t fully explain how transformative Utah Fits All has been for our son’s education.”

Autumn from Moroni says that when her daughter was in preschool, she was a single mom and toured her dream school for her daughter. “Because of my circumstances,” she says, “it was impossible for me to afford the tuition. Having my daughter finally be able to attend the private school of our choice is a dream come true.”

Tiffany from Ivins is a mother of five biological and eight adopted children. “Because there are multiple diagnoses of fetal alcohol, ADHD, autism, anxiety and dyslexia, these children are delayed in their progress.” But, she says, “The Utah Fits All Scholarship has helped us to beat the odds.”

Ultimately, our children will pay with their hopes, confidence and futures. And that’s not okay with me. This should concern any Utahn who wants to ensure that the children of our state are able to find the educational path that best fits their needs and leads them to success. We now place our confidence in the Utah Supreme Court to rule favorably and uphold the constitutionality of the Utah Fits All law.