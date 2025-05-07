World Trade Center Utah and Utah government and business leaders spent several days in Montreal and Toronto in April 2025.

It’s hard to overstate the significance of Utah being chosen, for the third straight year, as the best state in the union according to U.S. News & World Report.

This achievement is a testament to the state’s leadership — including those in the political, business, academic and religious realms — and to its people. It is also a testament to the “Utah way,” something cited by the publication’s editors.

That phrase connotes the state’s unique culture of community, as well as its ability to tackle difficult issues with optimism, energy and the spirit of constructive compromise and relationship-building. It doesn’t always manifest itself, but when it does, great things happen.

One of this week’s top news stories illustrates this trait well.

Trade with Canada

On Tuesday, President Trump met with Canada’s new prime minister, Mark Carney, in the Oval Office. The meeting was cordial, but there was an underlying tension between the two leaders because of recently enacted tariffs and counter tariffs, and because Trump has spoken about making Canada the 51st state.

Carney said his country was “not for sale.” Trump responded, “Time will tell.”

While these tensions have simmered for months, Utah has been the only state to see opportunity amid uncertainty. In April, Gov. Spencer Cox led a delegation of business, government, academic and political leaders to Canada on a trade mission.

At a time when trade is being disrupted, Utah’s leaders saw a chance to pitch the state as the best place in the nation to do business.

The trip forged new friendships, strengthened existing ones and built economic ties. Utahns involved in mineral extraction connected with Canadian companies, making supply chain agreements to process raw materials mined in Utah. Defense industry companies strengthened their supply chain ties with Canada, as well.

The trip was an outward sign of something that ought to be obvious to all: current conditions are only temporary.

That was also noted at the second annual Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit, hosted by World Trade Center Utah and Zions Bank this week. Utah is willing to travel to Canada, Mexico, Ukraine and many other places to bring mutual opportunities for those countries and for Utah.

It then sets up opportunities to bring world leaders here in all aspects of government and business, a list this week that includes former prime ministers and secretaries of state.

“It just shows once again that Utah is not just the crossroads of the West, it’s a crossroads of the world,” Jeff Flake, former U.S. ambassador to Turkey and current chairman of World Trade Center Utah’s Board of Directors, told the Deseret News.

Now, when tensions are at their highest, is the best time for a Western U.S. state to take advantage of the dearth of communication between allies and make impressions that will last. In other words, Utah is being acknowledged as the best place to live and a rich place to do business — on a global scale.

“This (current situation) will work itself out at some point, and when it does, I’m here to tell you that Utah and Ontario will have even stronger relationships because of it,” Cox said in a speech.

This, too, is an example of the Utah way.

Last year, Utah exported $1.5 billion worth of goods, minerals and technology to Canada, and it imported $4.7 billion. That is a relationship worth cultivating.

Constructive compromises

As for the Utah way, many people cite the state’s unique solutions to problems. For example, something known as the “Utah Compromise” was enacted in 2015 to protect the rights of LGTBQ+ people while also preserving religious liberty.

This compromise has helped Utah avoid many of the contentious political confrontations that affect other states.

Just as important is something known as the “Utah Compact,” which established five principles upon which immigration laws should be based. Reaffirmed in 2019, it calls for preserving families and recognizing “the economic role immigrants play as workers and taxpayers.”

While endorsing the rule of law, it said, “Local law enforcement resources should focus on criminal activities, not civil violations of federal code.”

Both of these seem much more relevant today than they were when first drafted.

Begins at home

The U.S. News & World Report account mentioned something else:

“Those in the know also note the intangible aspects of community and respect — at the dinner table or elsewhere — that fuel a phenomenon termed the ‘Utah way.’ To sum it up: In a politically divisive era, people actually talk to each other and try to work through issues.”

Faith is part of that component. Service plays a strong role. Care for others is part of that ethic.

That is a unique source of strength in a world that grows increasingly more isolated and self-absorbed. The dinner table is far more powerful than a legislative negotiation table. A home is more powerful than a Capitol building or city hall.

Though it is far from perfect nor free from problems and challenges, Utah can draw upon this strength to reimagine and forge solutions to those challenges — whether they involve international trade, discrimination, immigration or a host of other problems.