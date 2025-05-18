In Utah, we know what it takes to do things right. We don’t need federal lectures about energy efficiency — we live it every day. When you’re heating a home through a mountain winter or running a small business on a tight budget, you learn to work smart.

That’s why the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) doesn’t exactly land here. Sure, the headlines sound promising: up to $3,200 a year in tax credits for upgrades like insulation, windows and heat pumps. But if you read the fine print — like the IRS Fact Sheet FS-2022-40 — you’ll notice it’s not that simple.

Claiming the credit means navigating a maze of IRS rules. For something advertised as “help,” it sure doesn’t feel easy.

Washington’s idea of efficiency doesn’t fit Utah.

The federal government’s favorite solutions — like heat pumps — aren’t always the best fit for Utah’s diverse climates. What works in a Salt Lake suburb might not work in a small town at 7,000 feet elevation. Yet the IRA’s incentives mostly reward trendy technology, not practical upgrades tailored to where — and how — people actually live.

Meanwhile, local contractors and small businesses are left grappling with federal red tape just to participate.

Utah’s already leading — and we don’t need permission.

Our state has long invested in renewable energy, smart grid technology and energy efficiency — all without heavy-handed federal mandates. We know what works here because we live here. Some of the IRA provisions can help Utah’s investments: there are three projects tied to the IRA worth $1 billion of investments in the state.

For instance, the 45X advanced manufacturing tax credit, which creates the incentive for companies to manufacture here in America, is a core part of an America-first trade policy. Recent Rainey Center polling found that 59% of voters support clean energy incentives, but only when the products are made in America, by American companies. Only 16% want these credits to end. However, voters don’t support tax credits going to foreign companies — these policies need to end.

Another key provision of the IRA that makes sense is technology-neutral tax credits. Rather than creating a system where the government picks winners, technology-neutral tax credits let carbon capture, geothermal and clean fossil fuels compete on the same level as solar and wind. A recent Clean Energy Buyers Association report shows why: they find that full repeal of the technology-neutral investment and production tax credits would lead to an annual average yearly increase of more than $110 for annual electricity prices.

Projections suggest these positive aspects of the IRA will boost Utah’s GDP by $1 billion in 2030. These policies make sense — but tech-neutral tax credits for innovation should never have been bundled with tax breaks for Chinese companies and a slush fund for radical left wing NGOs.

That’s why Senator John Curtis is one of the four senators advocating for a surgical approach to repealing the IRA.

If Washington really wants to help, they’ll get out of the way and let local leaders and businesses drive practical solutions.

Utahns don’t need more complexity. We need flexibility, respect and policies that actually meet our needs — not Washington’s wish list.