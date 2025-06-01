President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speak to reporters after departing a House Republican conference meeting, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Just prior to his inauguration, Trump initiated a financial ploy involving the financial promotion of a commemorative meme coin stamped with his profile. It has since resulted in increasing his personal wealth totaling billions.

A president shouldn’t use his position to monetarily benefit himself. None of his presidential predecessors have lowered themselves to that lamentable level. They have suspended previous private business dealings while serving.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded, “It’s absurd for anyone to insinuate that this president is profiting off the presidency.” Assuming Trump had never been elected president, there would undoubtedly have been close to zero demand for the products he has hawked while in office.

Raymond A. Hult

Bountiful