Three young women walk arm-in-arm away from a reported shooting during the “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Last weekend was a tragic and frustrating one along the Wasatch Front and in Minnesota. We mourn for the loss of life in two separate shootings in Utah and in the apparent assassinations in Minnesota.

We also urge everyone to resolve that the awful crimes perpetrated against innocent people in public places must not become commonplace along the Wasatch Front.

Unfortunately, Utah Sen. Mike Lee chose to respond to the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers by posting tweets on X that seemed to blame the Democratic Party and ultra leftist ideologies for the tragedies.

Along with a photo of the alleged shooter, Vance Luther Boelter, who reportedly had a list of 70 or so potential targets, including more Democrats, Lee posted, “This is what happens when Marxists don’t get their way.”

He also posted two photos of Boelter with the caption, “Nightmare on Waltz Street,” misspelling the name of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Lee has since removed those posts after talking to Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

The tweets were unacceptable for anyone, let alone from a member of the Senate. It revealed a lack of compassion for both victims and their loved ones and cast a poor light on Utah, the state Sen. Lee represents. Removing the tweets was a start. An apology and recognition of the mistake should follow.

Saturday’s ‘No Kings’ shooting

Utah’s horrible weekend began with a peaceful protest in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday, which was similar to many other protests in cities nationwide. This was marred when shots were fired. Arthur Folasa “Afa” Ah Loo, a man police said was not the intended target, was killed. A man whom police and some witnesses alleged was acting as if he intended to shoot people also sustained a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and later booked into jail for investigation of murder.

Protesters scattered in fear. Police cordoned off streets.

Police and medical personnel swarm a person after a reported shooting during the “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Many questions remain to be answered. But one thing is sure: This was a tragedy that struck at the heart of cherished freedoms.

The right to peaceably assemble and to petition the government for redress of grievances is a bedrock and foundational American liberty enshrined in the First Amendment to the Constitution. A few other cities reported violence, including someone driving an SUV into a crowd in Virginia. But that is no excuse for what happened in Utah.

1 of 11 Protesters pass the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building as they participate in a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 2 of 11 Josh Cromer marches with an upside down American flag while chanting with other protesters at a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 3 of 11 Protesters participate in a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 4 of 11 People hold signs and American flags while marching in a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 5 of 11 A protester rides a bike with an American flag in front of the march during a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 6 of 11 Protesters participate in a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 7 of 11 People rush to give medical assistance to a man shot during a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 8 of 11 Protesters run for safety after a reported shooting at a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 9 of 11 A police officer puts up crime scene tape after a reported shooting during a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 10 of 11 Protesters and onlookers look for video evidence of a reported shooting during a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 11 of 11 Two men shelter behind a truck and begin looking at their phones after reports of an active shooter during the “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

WestFest shooting

And then, a day later, at West Valley City’s annual WestFest, more shots rang out. As a result, a 41-year-old woman, an 8-month-old infant and an 18-year-old man died. The woman and child were not connected to the fight that allegedly precipitated the gunfire, police said. Also, two teenagers were shot in their arms. It was unclear whether they were involved in the fight.

A scene from West Fest in West Valley City, where three people, including a young child, were killed on Sunday, June 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The main suspect was alleged to be a boy only 16 years old.

WestFest typically attracts many families, all of whom ought to feel safe and secure while enjoying the entertainment and other amenities and activities being offered. This crime, whether gang-related or sparked by something else, was an affront to a community tradition that celebrates all that is good in the city. People should not fear going to a festival with loved ones.

On the WestFest website, West Valley City Mayor Karen Lang and the City Council issued a joint statement that said they are “heartbroken.”

“West Valley City is a community rooted in resilience, compassion and unity,” the statement said in part. “In the face of heartbreak, we must lean on one another, care for one another, and recommit ourselves to building a safer, stronger community.”

That was well said. This is a time to mourn and to comfort. Tragedies tend to lead good people to unite and resolve. The loss of precious lives will leave gaping wounds in the lives of many others. It will reverberate for years as dreams go unfulfilled, tender moments go unshared and treasured memories are missed.

An officer stands watch as police and firefighters respond to a shooting at West Fest in West Valley City, where three people, including a young child, were killed on Sunday, June 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Tragedy in Minnesota

In Minnesota, the nation watched as federal authorities hunted down Boelter, the 57-year-old suspect who allegedly killed a Minnesota state representative and her husband, and who shot a state senator and his wife, both of whom survived. Reports said Boelter had a list of about 70 other targets he may have intended to kill, ranging from Democratic lawmakers to community leaders and people at Planned Parenthood centers.

Related Utah leaders address safety issues after assassination of Minnesota state lawmaker

These crimes struck at the heart of representative government and at the respect Americans should have for those who choose to stand for election, no matter what their political philosophies. It is a time for reflection, not partisanship.

Claire Stein places flowers at a makeshift memorial for Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark at the state Capitol, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. | George Walker IV, Associated Press

Threats in Utah

Democrats aren’t the only politicians who are vulnerable. Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz said state lawmakers here have also seen “a noticeable increase in verbal threats” in recent years. The Deseret News reported that the Utah Statewide Information and Analysis Center recorded 73 threats toward elected officials in the state through July of last year, which was far more than the 49 recorded in all of 2023. This is a disturbing trend.

Taken together, these incidents paint a foreboding picture at the start of summer. Good, law-abiding, tolerant and freedom-loving people must never concede to a future marred by repeated random violence and the intimidation of elected officials.

That resolve begins with compassion for victims and requires flooding the nation with volunteerism, acts of random service and the bright light of goodness that overwhelms darkness. It must involve institutions of all kinds, from churches to schools and charitable organizations and, yes, politics. The nation’s social currency must be kindness and charity toward all, especially on social media and in political discourse.

As Americans and Utahns, we must never accept what happened last weekend as normal. And we must find a greater measure of compassion for those suffering loss.