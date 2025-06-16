Police rush to respond to a reported shooting during a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Violence struck the state of Utah over the weekend as civilians were left fleeing for safety in situations that should have never been met with fear — a planned protest and a community celebration.

In Utah’s Salt Lake Valley, there were multiple casualties and others injured in two separate incidents, one at a peaceful protest in the state’s capital city and another at West Valley City’s WestFest carnival.

Elsewhere nationally, two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses were targeted in an assassination attempt, killing state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband. Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were also targeted but survived after each was shot multiple times.

A makeshift memorial for Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, is seen at the state Capitol, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. | George Walker IV, Associated Press

Utah Attorney General Derek Brown said the news “shocked” and “disturbed” him.

“There is simply no place for political violence in our nation. We need to unapologetically reject this kind of evil in our society and also learn to disagree peacefully with those who may see the world differently.”

Violence gripped the weekend. What does this say about where American politics now stands?

Salt Lake City’s ‘No Kings’ dangerous turn

The first of the two major happenings in Utah took place at the “No Kings” protest and march in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday night, where thousands attended to object to the Trump administration’s — what protesters called — “fascist” leadership.

Earlier in the day, a similar protest was staged at the state’s capital city.

Close to 8 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting near 151 S. State Street in Salt Lake City. At least three shots were taken by self-described “peacemakers” at the event as they attempted to take down alleged rifleman Arturo Gamboa, 24, according to Salt Lake City Chief of Police Brian Redd.

Police and medical personnel swarm a person after a reported shooting during the “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“Based on early witness statements, these men saw Gamboa separate from the crowd during the march and move behind a wall, where they noticed him pull out a rifle and begin manipulating it. Gamboa was then confronted by these two men. Witnesses say Gamboa raised the weapon in a firing position and began running toward the crowd. One of the individuals fired three rounds, striking Gamboa and tragically striking the man who later died,” Redd said, adding that Gamboa never fired a shot.

The investigation is still ongoing as the motives behind Gamboa’s actions are still unclear, but the Salt Lake City Police Department stated that it would continue to update the public as new information is uncovered.

Not much has been released regarding Gamboa, but in a podcast episode published by Slug Soundwaves back in 2021, he discussed his journey into “radicalization.”

The mix of cultures growing up with his father, a Venezuelan migrant, and his mother, who he said was from Alabama, were “definitely two contrasting sides growing up,” he said. “The influence of Latin culture, you know, whatever hasn’t been erased and whitewashed. That really always had a very significant effect on me.”

He added that the “American system is a steam train that’s always been fueled by black and brown bodies and by the emotional, physical and spiritual pain and anguish of poor people, of black people, brown people, of anybody who did not fit the idea of every man is created equal. ... It was very clear that only white men were created equal. That really was just opening the floodgates truly, to really understand the real horrors of living in America and the American system.”

But Gamboa isn’t the only person under investigation. Two of the self-described “peacemakers” at the event, who apparently fired the rounds with one hitting Gamboa in the stomach and another fatally wounding innocent bystander Arthur Folasa “Afa” Ah Loo, 39, are also under investigation.

Arthur Ah Loo, from Season 17 of Project Runway. | Miller Mobley, Bravo Media

Afa, a fashion designer who appeared on Season 17 of “Project Runway,” was reportedly given lifesaving treatment following the incident but succumbed to his injuries, dying later at the hospital. He leaves behind his wife and two children. A GoFundMe for the family has already reached more than half of its $370,000 goal.

“These heartbreaking acts of violence remind us that no community is immune. I personally knew Afa Ah Loo, he was family to many of us. He was a peaceful presence, a creative and compassionate leader, and his loss is deeply felt in communities across Utah,” Salt Lake City Rep. Verona Mauga, D-West Valley City, told the Deseret News.

“We need real conversations about public safety, about how we protect our communities without fear or division, and how we ensure that peaceful spaces stay peaceful. We owe it to the families grieving today to do more,” she added, which aligned with the message from her Democratic House leadership colleagues to reduce gun violence.

“Our colleagues insist that ‘guns don’t kill people — people kill people.’ Yet many of those same leaders use their platforms to target marginalized communities, spread misinformation, and stoke division. We urge all elected officials to reflect on the impact of their words and how they contribute to the dangerous climate we face today," the Utah House Democratic Leadership said in a press release.

Both Gamboa and the “peacekeepers” were taken into custody, though neither of the two “peacekeepers” were arrested, and it’s still unclear who designated them or whether they were supposed to be armed.

“There is no record in the event’s permit indicating the presence of organized or armed security. Based on the information currently available to the Salt Lake City Police Department, neither of the men identified as ‘peacekeepers’ are current or former members of law enforcement,” a press release from the SLCPD obtained by the Deseret News said.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department’s homicide detectives will continue work closely with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office to evaluate the individual actions of those involved. Our detectives are focused on determining the full sequence of events and whether the use of deadly force was lawful under Utah state law.”

Seeing the violence firsthand

The first thing Leah Pittman observed while hiding with strangers in an apartment building close to the tragic scene was that, in those terrifying moments, people were reaching out to their loved ones.

“I remember there were a couple of different moms that were trying to find their kids, and that was just really heartbreaking to me,” she told the Deseret News, noting that the crowd was full of families.

People hug and hurry to get in their car and move as police take a man into custody after a reported shooting during the “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“The main thing I noticed is people just calling out to each other, calling the names that they’ve been with, calling their loved ones to let them know what had happened and that they were OK, and then trying to help people find one another.”

Despite the fear, Pittman said now more than ever her right to protest is needed, and the fear won’t keep her from doing so.

“If anything, I feel more of a sense of urgency and just a need to protest more,” she said. “Although this was a terrifying experience and one that will probably haunt me forever, if I could go back, I would still have gone to the protest because it was just a reminder of why we need to fight back or fighting against just the hate and violence that is just in our country right now.”

Both Pittman and Romy Colvin were near Afa when he was fatally wounded.

Colvin told the Deseret News that he’s traveled all over U.S. for months photographing protests and “I ended up at that protest to take photos, just to kind of document how it went down,” he said, “And next thing you know, I’m 30 to 40 feet away from” Afa.

He said it took a moment for him to get past the shock of what had occurred.

Protesters run for safety after a reported shooting at a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

“It was just, it was overwhelming. It was a lot. It was really a hard thing to kind of process and bring in,” but he remembered why he was there and began documenting as much as he could.

“I felt that it was kind of my job to stay there and observe. And if things came to it where I needed to help somebody, I would have jumped in.”

1 of 11 Protesters pass the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building as they participate in a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 2 of 11 Josh Cromer marches with an upside down American flag while chanting with other protesters at a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 3 of 11 Protesters participate in a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 4 of 11 People hold signs and American flags while marching in a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 5 of 11 A protester rides a bike with an American flag in front of the march during a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 6 of 11 Protesters participate in a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 7 of 11 People rush to give medical assistance to a man shot during a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 8 of 11 Protesters run for safety after a reported shooting at a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 9 of 11 A police officer puts up crime scene tape after a reported shooting during a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 10 of 11 Protesters and onlookers look for video evidence of a reported shooting during a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 11 of 11 Two men shelter behind a truck and begin looking at their phones after reports of an active shooter during the “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

West Valley City faces tragedy

While many Salt Lake County families attended WestFest, the annual event to commemorate the establishment of West Valley City, tragedy struck Sunday night as shots were fired allegedly by a teenager, killing three and injuring two.

Police lights illuminate the scene at West Fest in West Valley City, where three people, including a young child, were killed in a shooting on Sunday, June 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“What should have been a joyful night of community celebration ended in unimaginable tragedy. We mourn the lives lost and stand in deep sorrow with the families whose worlds have been forever changed,” West Valley City Mayor Karen Lang and the West Valley City Council said in a post on social media.

“West Valley City is a community rooted in resilience, compassion, and unity. In the face of heartbreak, we must lean on one another, care for one another, and recommit ourselves to building a safer, stronger community.”

Police reports have stated that a 16-year-old boy shot the five people, killing Hassan Lugundi, an 18-year-old boy who was allegedly in an altercation with the shooter, and Fnu Reena, 41, a mother and her 8-month-old baby, who were innocent bystanders.

Two other teens were injured but survived.

The alleged shooter was quickly apprehended and taken into custody by police.