We measure so much in education — test scores, graduation rates, teacher performance — but often overlook one of the simplest, clearest indicators of academic success: showing up. Chronic absenteeism isn’t just a minor issue; it’s a growing crisis. And yet, many of us still don’t realize how quickly a few missed days can turn into lost learning. That gap in awareness is part of what’s fueling the problem.

Did you know that missing just 18 days over the course of a school year, whether for illness, travel or athletics, can classify a student as chronically absent? Most of us don’t realize how quickly those absences add up, or how much they can impact learning. And that’s part of the problem.

Last month, I wrote that chronic absenteeism is a crisis Utah can’t afford to ignore. Today, I want to show why this crisis is far bigger than many realize. The numbers tell a story that should alarm every parent, educator and policymaker. The stakes aren’t just about missed days — they’re about missed futures.

Let’s start with the basics. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% or more of the school year. That’s roughly 18 days; less than one day every two weeks. In 2018–2019, before the pandemic, about 15% of students nationwide met that threshold. Today, it’s closer to 28%. In Utah, our most recent numbers for the 2023–24 school year show 23.8% of students chronically absent, down slightly from the year before, but still almost twice the pre-pandemic level of 12.9%.

That means nearly one in four Utah students is missing enough school to seriously jeopardize their academic progress. That number should stop us in our tracks.

What causes chronic absenteeism?

The causes of absenteeism are many, and they go beyond simple truancy. Some students face genuine barriers: chronic health problems, lack of transportation, housing instability, or family responsibilities. Others are avoiding school because they feel unsafe, unengaged or left behind. And then there are the growing numbers who are simply disconnected; students who no longer see the value in showing up.

But one of the most underappreciated drivers of absenteeism is also one of the most well-meaning: family vacations. A January 2024 report called it a “new travel trend.” More families are choosing to take children out of school for off-season travel, drawn by cheaper flights, fewer crowds and a belief that a few missed days won’t matter.

But they do. These seemingly harmless breaks contribute to what researchers call “attendance churn,” a ripple effect that makes it harder for teachers to teach and students to learn. Even in classrooms where most students attend regularly, high churn undermines consistency and weakens school culture. In high-poverty schools, the impact is magnified.

Attendance Works, a national initiative focused on improving student attendance, warns that missing just two days per month, whether for illness, travel, or other reasons, puts students at serious academic risk. The U.S. Department of Education agrees: all absences, excused or unexcused, erode learning time. And once students fall behind, the likelihood that they’ll stay absent only increases.

Here’s another number worth repeating: Utah students who are chronically absent between grades 8 and 12 are more than seven times more likely to drop out of high school. Let that sink in. A single year of chronic absence can raise dropout risk sevenfold. Even being chronically absent just once during those years has lasting consequences, and over half of those who are chronically absent in one year will be again.

This isn’t just about high school. Chronic absenteeism in kindergarten or first grade significantly reduces the odds of reading on grade level by third grade and quadruples the risk of eventually dropping out. Early habits matter. And once a student begins to drift, the road back gets harder with each missed day.

There’s another problem: misconceptions. Too many families believe that absences only count if they’re unexcused. Others assume it’s okay to stay home for every cough or that attendance only really matters in the older grades. Some don’t even realize how many days have added up until they’re already over the threshold. These myths are hurting kids.

We also need to address the deeper disconnect happening in many schools. Students report not feeling known, not feeling challenged and not seeing the relevance of school to their future. They lack strong relationships with adults in the building. They don’t feel a sense of belonging. And when school feels optional or uninspiring, absenteeism becomes a default.

The long-term effects are not limited to graduation rates. Students with higher absence rates score lower on assessments, earn lower grades and are less likely to access postsecondary education. They also face poorer employment and health outcomes as adults. This is not just an education issue; it’s an economic one, a workforce one and a public health one.

How can Utah schools improve attendance?

The good news? Attendance is one of the most solvable problems in education. Unlike standardized test scores or funding formulas, it’s something we can track in real time and influence directly. And it doesn’t require waiting for a new legislative session or a major budget overhaul. It starts with awareness.

That’s why we must elevate the conversation. We need to normalize the expectation that students are in school every day unless absolutely necessary. We need to reinforce the message that attendance is essential, not optional. And we need to equip schools with the tools to monitor data early, intervene quickly and build relationships that pull students back in, not push them further out.

We’ve already seen some encouraging signs. Utah’s chronic absenteeism rate has dipped from 26% to 23.8% in the past year. That’s movement in the right direction. But let’s be clear: the goal isn’t to settle for “better than average.” The goal is to get back to where we were and then go even further in the right direction.

We owe that to our students. Every day they’re in school, they’re safer, more supported and better prepared for the future. And every day they miss chips away at that foundation.

This is not a problem the Legislature can solve on its own. Nor should it fall solely on the shoulders of teachers, principals or school districts. Solving chronic absenteeism requires a community response. Families, faith groups, employers, nonprofits, neighbors — we all have a role to play. When students miss school, we all lose something. And when they return, we all gain.

So, the next time you hear someone ask, “What’s the big deal about a few missed days?” — you’ll know what to say.

Yes, it matters. Yes, it adds up. And yes, it’s a crisis we can solve if we’re willing to come together and treat it like the shared responsibility it truly is.