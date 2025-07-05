An original copy of the Declaration of Independence was on display at the Utah State Capitol on August 15, 2008.

This week, Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox, Lt. Governor Deidre M. Henderson and approximately 50 students launched a year of celebration and service at the Utah State Capitol to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

Through America250 Utah, Utahns are invited to participate in statewide programs and scores of local events designed to help Utahns reflect on our past, build community and look to the future — a future that upholds the values that define us, at home, in our communities and across the world.

As we celebrate this historic milestone, we recognize that building a future grounded in American ideals begins with defining and teaching those values. This year, new educational resources are available to support parents and teachers in deepening their understanding of American history and the founding principles embedded within the documents that founded our nation.

Civics education empowers individuals with the knowledge and skills to participate in our communities and institutions. It fosters informed, engaged citizens who understand their rights and responsibilities in relation to others.

Abraham Lincoln saw the powerful bonds of inclusion created by the Declaration of Independence. In a 1858 speech, he said when people hear that “all men are created equal,” this ideal creates an “electric cord,” that “links the hearts of patriotic and liberty-loving men together.” Even newcomers can find deep moral connection to the nation and each other “as long as the love of freedom exists in the minds of men throughout the world.”

Pam Su'a, the civic education development specialist at the Center for Constitutional Studies, presents at the Box Elder District civics training in Brigham City on Jan. 9, 2025. | Center for Constitutional Studies, Utah Valley University

Utah Valley University’s Center for Constitutional Studies proudly trains hundreds of teachers each year, which includes partnering with the nationally recognized “We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution” program. In honor of the 250th anniversary, we are committed to reaching 500 teachers as part of this historic celebration. With a 50-year legacy, the We the People curriculum helps students understand the foundations of constitutional democracy and American political tradition. This comprehensive program culminates in simulated congressional hearings, where students demonstrate their understanding of constitutional principles.

There are many ways Utahns can participate in this once-in-a-generation commemoration. First, UVU’s statewide book club — “Utah Reads,” to be launched in January 2026 — will feature conversations at schools and libraries across the state around the historic events of 1776 as retold in the book of that name by author, historian and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom David McCullough. Second, America250 Utah has some 25 ways for children to get involved at home, in the community and through student leadership opportunities.

Civic engagement empowers us all with tools to voice our opinions and impact our communities, not just in this anniversary year of celebration and service, but also in the next 250 years of our American democracy. We encourage you to join America250 Utah in celebrating and finding meaning in the 250th anniversary of this inspiring, unifying and universal document.