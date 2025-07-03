Fireworks burst on the National Mall above the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol during Independence Day celebrations in Washington, Monday, July 4, 2022.

On Friday, millions of Americans will celebrate the Fourth of July, the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

This year, it’s the 249th anniversary of the country and big plans are already underway for 2026 celebrations to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S.

While thousands will flock to the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for celebrations and a firework show this weekend and celebrations will take place in communities across the country, next year’s plans are expected to be much grander.

Trump shares message to country ahead of Independence Day

President Donald Trump departed the White House Thursday afternoon en route for Des Moines, Iowa, for an event to kickoff the “countdown to America’s 250th birthday.”

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Thursday, July 3, 2025, en route to Des Moines, Iowa. | Cliff Owen, Associated Press

The Salute to America event is being held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds and is described as an event to welcome the “new era of American greatness.”

A look at celebrations

America250, a nonpartisan organization, has been working in tandem with the D.C. local government to plan events to celebrate the country’s 250th birthday.

“This multi-year effort, from now through July 4, 2026, is an opportunity to pause and reflect on our nation’s past, honor the contributions of all Americans, and look ahead toward the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond,” the organization said on its website.

The Semiquincentennial Commission was created by Congress in 2016 to plan the country’s 250th anniversary celebration. It’s chaired by former U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios, who has been working to facilitate the celebration.

The White House is lit with the colors of the American flag to support team USA competing in the Paris Olympics, on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Washington. Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush will join an effort to commemorate America's 250th anniversary in 2026, highlighting the initiative's attempts to build bipartisan momentum in an era of extreme political polarization. The former presidents and first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush will serve as honorary national co-chairs of America250, the organization created by Congress in 2016 to oversee the celebration of the the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. | Jose Luis Magana, Associated Press

Celebrations kicked off this year with a U.S. Army parade in Washington and will continue through the year with festivals, volunteer opportunities and state-specific events.

In Washington, the National Independence Day parade will take place Friday, there will be family events at various memorials along the National Mall and a star-studded concert outside the U.S. Capitol will feature military bands, the Beach Boys and more.

In Utah, Gov. Spencer Cox began the yearlong celebration this week at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City. Cox urged Utahns to lead the country by introducing a “new era of patriotism.” He pushed for unity among Americans and said it’s important to believe in institutions created by the Founding Fathers years ago.

Utah, known for its pioneering endeavors and outdoor landscapes, is participating in America250’s initiatives with Walk250. It’s a challenge to move 250 miles over the next year to commemorate the movement of people through the landscape.

“Utahns and Americans have created paths to explore and survive, from seasonal migrations of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone to pioneer trails, as well as transcontinental railways to shoreline routes,” the organization said.