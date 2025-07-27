John Cooke, a Vietnam veteran, finds the names of some of the people he knew while serving during a Vietnam War Veterans Day celebration at the Vietnam Memorial Wall Replica at Layton Commons Park in Layton on Friday, March 29, 2024.

The Utah Agent Orange Veterans Foundation (UAOVF), a Davis County nonprofit organization, recently began a petition drive to seek authorization from the Layton City Council to locate a memorial in Layton Commons Park.

UAOVF chairman Larry Kerr addressed city council members at a council meeting on February 20, 2025, but has yet to receive a response. At that meeting, Kerr pointed out some of the advantages and appropriateness of placing a Vietnam veterans memorial in the park.

A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is located in Layton Commons Park, so it seems rather fitting to place an Agent Orange memorial near that replica.

In order to receive city council approval in a timely manner, a petition was started about a month ago. The UAOVF has been collecting donations and conducting fundraising events for more than one year now and is getting close to completing their memorial. A major concern at this time is obtaining permission to locate that memorial in an appropriate setting. Anyone interested in supporting the UAOVF’s petition drive can do so at https://www.change.org/p/approve-agent-orange-memorial-in-layton-commons-park.

Nelson Thibault

Salt Lake City