U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks to supporters during a primary election watch party, Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Windsor, Colo. Boebert won her Republican primary bid for the House in Colorado, easily outpacing her opponents despite switching districts.

Rep. Lauren Boebert won her Republican primary bid for the U.S. House of Representatives in Colorado, easily outpacing her opponents despite switching congressional districts.

Boebert switches districts

Earlier this year Boebert announced she would be running again for the House, per CBS News. But instead of facing a difficult reelection bid in western Colorado’s District 3, where she won by only 546 votes in 2022, she announced her intention to run in Colorado’s District 4.

The move comes after several controversial incidents over the last few years, per Axios Denver, including allegations of inappropriate behavior at a theater in 2023.

But Colorado’s District 3 voted overwhelmingly for former President Donald Trump in 2020, per The Associated Press. So despite her controversial behavior and switching districts late in the game, Boebert managed to easily pull off the win in her new district.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., arranges a Make America Great Again hat and a pair of gold Converse All-Stars basketball shoes on the stage at her primary election watch party Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Windsor, Colo. Boebert won her Republican primary bid for the House in Colorado, easily outpacing her opponents despite switching districts. | Hart Van Denburg

Boebert’s victory

Decked out in a pair of $399 “Trump Sneakers” and a white “Make America Great Again” hat, Boebert took the stage to applause at her election night party.

“America will rise again, and I am so excited that you all are here to be a part of it with me,” Boebert said according to The Associated Press.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the race had been called with Boebert winning 43.5% of the vote, per Politico. Her next closest opponents were former Colorado Sen. Jerry Sonneberg at 14.4% and Deborah Flora at 13.7%.

After results were announced, Sonneberg pledged his support to Boebert. “I look forward to helping her win this seat in November and then being a resource to her on rural issues in this district,” he said per The Associated Press.