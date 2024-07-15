The Republican National Convention will begin Monday in Milwaukee. Former President Donald Trump announced he would revise his speech to delegates, aiming to promote unity in the country days after a shooter attempted to take his life.

Will Trump use the moment to advocate for civility?

Hundreds of delegates and key political figures will gather Monday through Thursday for this four-day event to officially nominate the Republican candidate for president.

The highly anticipated event comes two days after an assassination attempt on Trump’s life.

Amid the chaos, the former president told the Washington Examiner just a day after being injured by the sniper’s bullet that he revised his speech to seize the historic moment and promote national unity.

“This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together. The speech will be a lot different, a lot different than it would’ve been two days ago,” he said, per the Washington Examiner.

Trump to introduce his VP choice?

Trump has made his decision on his vice presidential pick, The Associated Press is reporting, according to a person familiar with his thinking who spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity.

Trump’s pick is expected to appear at the Republican National Convention later this afternoon as the vice president is formally nominated.

Sources say Ohio Sen. JD Vance is the vice president pick, per Truth Social.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio has been informed that he’s not Trump’s vice presidential pick, according to a person familiar with their conversation. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum also has been told he won’t be chosen as Trump’s running mate, AP sources said.

How to watch

What’s up next?

The Associated Press reported that Democrats are scheduled to gather in Chicago next month for their own convention.

September marks another debate between President Joe Biden and Trump.