President Joe Biden and Maritza Rodriguez, Biden for President Latina adviser, greets patrons at Linda Michoacan Mexican Restaurant, during a stop in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

Biden was scheduled to give a speech at the UnidosUS Annual Conference Wednesday afternoon in Las Vegas, but was unable to attend after testing positive for COVID-19, UnidosUS President Janet Murguía announced at the conference.

Murguía told those who had come hear Biden he had spoken to the president, who “promised to make it up,” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

According to a press release from the White House, Biden began exhibiting a runny nose and cough in the afternoon. After his first event of the day, the president was subsequently tested and confirmed positive with COVID-19.

According to the press release, Biden’s symptoms remain mild, with a normal respiratory rate and temperature. He will return to his home in Delaware to self-isolate and continue to work. The White House will continue to give updates on his status during that time.

According to reports, Biden, 81, has kept a full schedule in Nevada this week, following questions about his health and capabilities after a dismal debate performance in late June.

Biden last tested positive in 2022.