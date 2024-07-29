Vice President Kamala Harris, right, salutes upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Saturday, July 27, 2024. The Harris campaign is expected to reveal Harris’ running mate within a week.

Vice President Kamala Harris inherited President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign more than a week ago. In the coming days, she plans to reveal her running mate for her 2024 bid for president.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, rumored to be a potential choice for the Democratic ticket, told CBS Mornings that she has not been a part of the vetting process but added Harris’ pick will be released soon.

“Everything’s truncated, and (Harris) is going to make that decision probably in the next six, seven days. I would imagine we’ll know who her running mate is, and we’ll get ready for convention,” Whitmer, the co-chair of the Harris campaign, said.

The Michigan governor also said she disagreed with the online rhetoric that Harris needed to choose a white man to win the election.

“I don’t agree with that,” Whitmer said. “I’ll tell you this: In Michigan, myself, my secretary of state, my attorney general, all the chief executives in Michigan are women — and every one of us was told there may be too many women on ticket. Baloney. We’ve proved that wrong in the swingiest of swing states.”

Other potential choices for Harris include Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Related Stepparents are real parents

Here’s what these potential candidates said about the possibility of being Harris’ running mate.

Gov. Josh Shapiro

“That’s a deeply personal decision and a decision that should be made really free from any political pressure,” Shapiro told reporters Monday, as the Nebraska Examiner reported. “It’s a decision she needs to make — who she wants to govern with, who she wants to campaign with, and who can be there to serve alongside her.”

Sen. Mark Kelly

The Arizona senator told reporters the choice “isn’t about me.” But, he added, “always, always when I’ve had the chance to serve, I think that’s very important to do.”

Gov. Tim Walz

“Being mentioned is certainly an honor. I trust Vice President Harris’s judgment,” Walz said. “I would do what is in the best interests of the country.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker

The Illinois governor said he has been contacted by the Harris campaign, but flatly said he won’t talk about the possibility.

“I’ve been honored to have been elected twice as governor of the state of Illinois. I really enjoy the work, sometimes very challenging, but always the opportunity to serve the 13 million people of our state. There’s not much that would pull me away from that job,” Pritzker said, as CBS News reported.

“Whatever happens in this process that I understand is going on, my job is to make sure that we win in November, so I’m going to work hard to do that.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Buttigieg, like many other candidates, declined to comment on the running mate rumors.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to talk like that knowing that the person who needs to make that decision is … her — not me,” Buttigieg said. “I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to wander down that path with you right now.”

Related Kamala Harris is trying to capture the online generation

The Harris campaign dismissed the rumors circulating online.

“Any reporting on developments or updates in Vice President Harris’ running mate search are premature and speculative. Vice President Harris is considering a large pool of qualified candidates, and will choose a partner that shares her commitment to fighting for the middle class, protecting Americans’ freedoms, and protecting our democracy,” said Kevin Munoz, spokesman for Harris’ campaign, according to NBC News.

This story has been updated.