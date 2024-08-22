Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage on Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention, at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. Harris will formally accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for president Thursday night, concluding the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

CHICAGO — Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for president Thursday night, concluding the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Harris’ speech is expected to come at the end of the convention’s fourth and final session.

Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, accepted the vice presidential nomination on Wednesday, in a speech that focused on his background and his record as a lawmaker.

Two former presidents, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, in addition to current President Joe Biden, addressed the convention this week. In July, Biden suspended his reelection campaign and endorsed Harris, his vice president, who quickly consolidated Democratic support and was named the presumptive nominee by a delegate vote in early August.

In the weeks since, Harris has held rallies across the country with Walz to shore up support. She has taken a slight lead in national polls over former President Donald Trump, and Democrats have cheered her “joyful” message during this week’s convention. But Harris has yet to fully unveil her policy platform, and it is unclear whether pessimism about the Biden-Harris administration — including voters’ views on the economy — will negatively affect her campaign.

Tonight, voters will get their best glimpse of Harris’ pitch for the future.

How to watch

Time: Around 8 p.m. MDT

TV: Major news networks

Steam: C-SPAN.org or DNC YouTube channel