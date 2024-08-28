Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz points to Vice President Kamala Harris as they arrive at a campaign event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. The pair will sit for an interview with CNN on Thursday.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will have a joint televised interview with CNN on Thursday.

This will be the first official interview for Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her.

When is the interview?

Harris and Walz’s interview will air on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. MT.

How do I watch the interview?

The interview will air across CNN’s platforms.

Paid TV, online, and app subscribers will able to watch the interview through your TV provider on CNN’s channel, on CNN.com, CNN connected TV or the CNN Mobile App.

It will also be available to watch on demand starting on Aug. 30 to subscribers on CNN.com, CNN connected TV, and the CNN app.

Who is conducting the interview?

The interview will be conducted by CNN’s chief political correspondent and anchor Dana Bash.