Hello, friends. Happy September. Some states will send out vote-by-mail ballots this month. Election season is upon us.

3 things to know

Our Friday newsletter touched on Donald Trump’s hard sell to pro-life voters after his flip-flopping on abortion. Trump had been noncommittal about how he would vote on a Florida ballot measure that would permit abortions up to the point of viability. Over the weekend, after facing widespread conservative backlash, he finally said he would vote against the amendment — a win for pro-lifers, perhaps, but a display of Trump’s docility on key issues to GOP voters. Read more here.

The big idea

What we know about next week’s debate

In the annals of history, President Joe Biden will be remembered, in part, for proving that presidential debates matter. Thanks to Biden, the longstanding adage that debates are of no import — that they are just a formality, a show, a relic — doesn’t hold water. If that fateful June 27 debate never occurred, for one, Biden would still be the Democratic nominee. And if Biden were still the Democratic nominee, the 2024 presidential race would be altogether different.

Does that mean that our current conception of a debate — a 90-minute, back-and-forth spar, dedicating too little time to too many topics — is the best format? Not necessarily. But it does mean that a clear line can be drawn through that Biden debacle in Atlanta, the subsequent monthlong fallout and the new-look presidential race we have now, two months till Election Day. Elections may not be won or lost by debates, but they sure can be upended by them.

That makes next week’s Harris-Trump showdown all the more captivating. The two campaigns have spent a month debating over the debate’s parameters, after the now-extinct Biden campaign spent months in private negotiations with Trump’s camp. Those initial agreements were initially spurned by Trump after Biden dropped out: “I agreed to debate with Joe Biden,” Trump said, not Harris. Trump’s team later said they wouldn’t agree to debate Harris until she formally became the nominee, in case Democrats were “holding out for someone ‘better.’”

Then, last month, the two campaigns struck a deal: they would meet for an ABC-hosted debate in Philadelphia on Sept. 10, following the same rules Biden and Trump agreed to: no live audience, no written notes, no live microphones when candidates aren’t speaking.

But that last point has become a point of contention. The Harris campaign is pushing hard to unmute the mics, saying in a statement it would “fully allow for substantive exchanges between the candidates.”

“Our understanding is that Trump’s handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don’t think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own,” Brian Fallon, Harris’ senior adviser for communications, told Politico.

The Trump campaign, meanwhile, holds that the terms are set — and if Harris can demand a debate because Trump agreed to one with Biden, they argue, she should acknowledge that the rules were part of the deal.

“Enough with the games,” Jason Miller, senior adviser for Trump, said. “We accepted the ABC debate under the exact same terms as the CNN debate.”

As of now, it appears the mics will be muted, as they were in Atlanta in June. Trump, after hinting he would no-show, says he will participate. The stage is set for Tuesday. This time, few will be saying debates don’t matter.

